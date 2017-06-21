Inventing Enchantment [Special Screenings, June 22-29]

Beauty and the Beast Disney

2017 DCI Tour Premiere. Fathom Events and Drum Corps at the Cinema broadcast live into movie theaters nationwide the top ensembles performing at the seventh annual Marching Music Major League season opener. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 22, 5:30 p.m. $15.

Raging Bull. Frida's director-of-the-month tribute continues with arguably Marty Scorsese's best film, which is based on the life of prizefighter Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), who was as tough on his opponents as he was his battered wife and friends. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., June 22, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Rudy Tristar Pictures

Rudy. The Saturday Movie On the Lawn is this 1993 film based on the life of a Notre Dame walk-on football player who is determined to prove wrong all those saying he is too small for big-time college ball. The real Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger was involved in the Rudy Sports Drink that landed another fellow in federal prison after a 2016 fraud trial in Santa Ana. Bring low-backed chairs, blankets and a picnic—not to prison, but the Great Park, silly—or purchase items from food trucks or the snack bar. Orange County Great Park, Marine Way and Sand Canyon, Irvine, (866) 829-3829. Fri., dusk (but arrive sooner for prime spot). Free.

Sing. The 3D animated musical is about a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition. Humans voicing the animal character include Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. San Gorgonio Park, 2916 Via San Gorgonio, San Clemente; san-clemente.org. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free.

Zootopia. Yet another recent toon with funny people voicing animals (or is it vice versa?). Modjeska Park, 1331 S. Nutwood St., Anaheim, (714) 765-5155. Fri., 7:45 p.m. Free.

Zootopia Disney

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Arovista Park, 415 W. Elm St., Brea, (714) 990-7112. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

The Room. I'm torn because while I whole-heartedly support OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts, I'd rather sit through painful rectal itch than another viewing of Tommy Wiseau's 2003 indie thriller. He plays (badly) amiable banker Johnny, who along with his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), is having a grand old time in a gorgeously shot San Francisco. Everything changes when his conflicted best friend Mark (Greg Sestero) joins in to form a love triangle. The Frida considers this a so-bad-it's-good film. They are half-right. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Once Upon a Time . . . In the West. Henry Fonda is so damn menacing as the land grabber in Sergio Leone's 1968 spaghetti western masterpiece that also stars Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale and Jason Robards. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 11 a.m. $7; Sun., 1:30 & 5:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Sunset Blvd. Whether you go for that stylized title as it appeared onscreen or the more formal Sunset Boulevard: A Hollywood Story, it's a 1950 skewering of fame and Tinsel Town from the mind of Billy Wilder. A struggling screenwriter (William Holden) finds the easy life in the mansion of faded silent film queen Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson). Due to Norma's escalating madness, things don't end so well for the writer. Stick around for an audience Q&A with Orange County Register arts, food and beverage writer Paul Hodgins, who you should ask about the unique character-narration storytelling device that may have been used for the first time with this classic film.Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

The Princess Bride MGM

The Princess Bride. Rob Reiner's excellent 1987 adventure movie has a swashbuckler (Cary Elwes) trying to save his childhood sweetheart (Robin Wright) from marrying President Underwood. Pack blankets, beach chairs and a picnic and/or order grub and beverages from a food truck on site. Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, (714) 973-3180. Sat., gates open, 6 p.m.; screening, around 8 p.m. Free.

The Secret Life of Pets. It's the 3D animated tale about a terrier named Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts a giant and unruly canine and they wind up in a truck bound for the pound. Laurel Park, 10915 Bloomfield St., Los Alamitos; cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation; also at Orange County Great Park, (866) 829-3829. Sat., dusk (but Laurel Park show is preceded by a Centerfold concert at 6:30 p.m.). Free.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva. Live from Madison Square Garden is a nationwide simulcast of Bellator's first mixed-martial-arts event in the state of New York. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 7 p.m. $12.50.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

My Neighbor Totoro. Two young girls move with their father to the countryside, where they discover their new house and the nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including gigantic but gentle bear-like forest spirits that only children see. This is the first of six summer Studio Ghibli Fest screenings simulcast in theaters nationwide by Fathom Events and anime distributor GKIDS. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. (Info and tickets for this and other Studio Ghibli Fest films are also available at www.ghiblifest.com.) Sun., dubbed, 12:55 p.m.; subtitled, Mon., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Perfection. Created for the Orange County Health Care Agency, the poignant drama is about a young autistic man dealing with high-school bullying. Director David Christopher Loya moderates an audience Q&A with stars Teagan Sirset and Matthew Perry-Jones after the screening. Cypress Library, 5331 Orange Ave., Cypress, (714) 826-0350. Sun., 2 p.m. Free.

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast; Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted; and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. Fifth Street parking lot behind the Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 8 p.m. Free.

Shaun of the Dead Universal Pictures

Shaun of the Dead + Hot Fuzz Edgar Wright Double Feature. Both flicks have Simon Pegg in the lead, Nick Frost as the sidekick and British fanboy-turned-major Hollywood player Edgar Wright in the director's chair. In Shaun, they brilliantly send up zombie flicks, while Fuzz expertly tweaks the genre of "unsuspecting investigator in a strange land and/or way over his head." The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Grave of the Fireflies. Isao Takahata's 1988 anime about two Japanese children separated from their parents by U.S. firebombing during the declining days of World War II who must totally rely on each other to survive. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Rocky Balboa. The lovable lug (Sylvester Stallone) retired from the fight game long ago, now running a Philly eatery and mourning his beloved wife, Adrian. The quiet life ends when he steps back into the ring to challenge the heavyweight champion. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Verdi's Macbeth Courtesy Fathom Events

Verdi's Macbeth. It's a summer encore of The Met: Live in HD simulcast starring soprano Anna Netrebko as the murderously cunning consort Lady Macbeth. AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Jaws. In honor of the great white sharks currently spotted off the coast, it's the Steven Spielberg movie that so infiltrated pop culture it spawned many imitators. Plus, it started blockbuster thinking inside Hollywood studios and turned a little piece of John Williams' music into the Universal Tune for Foreboding, in any situation. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Goodfellas. A month of Marty (Scorsese) at the Frida concludes with this gem based on the experiences of small-time gangster-turned-rat (and future Howard Stern regular guest) Henry Hill. He is played by Ray Liotta, while his mob partners are portrayed by Robert De Niro and Joe "Do I Amuse You?" Pesci. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., June 28-29, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Goodfellas Warner Bros.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the first stand-alone Star Wars anthology film, Felicity Jones stars as a Rebel Alliance recruit who works with a team that includes Diego Luna to steal the Death Star plans (so it can go kablooey in the original Star Wars). Outdoors on historic Main Street, Garden Grove; www.ci.garden-grove.ca.us. Thurs., June 29, activities, 7 p.m.; screening, 8:30 p.m. Free.

Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight. The documentary simulcast into theaters nationwide reveals the untold stories of "first-call, A-list" musicians you probably have never heard of as they are quietly recruited to perform with well-known artists. Among those who appear (and the beloved musicians they have played alongside) are: Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Rudy Star (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Eric Singer (KISS) and Justin Derrick (Pink). AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets (714) 769-4288; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., June 29, 7:30 p.m. $15.