How Far We'll Go for Good Films [Special Screenings, July 6-13]

Moana Disney

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. The public is invited to join guests watching the movie on a big screen set up on the sand next to the water. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Friday Fever. Watch skateboard movies, hear live music, play games, consume pizza and soda, and enter contests and prize giveaways. Etnies Skate Park, 20028 Lake Forest Dr., Lake Forest, (949) 916-5870. Fri., 6 p.m. $5 donation.

The LEGO Batman Movie DC Entertainment

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Rancho Santa Margarita Library, 30902 La Promesa, Rancho Santa Margarita, (949) 549-6094. Fri., 2 p.m. Free; also at Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Pkwy., Lake Forest; ca-lakeforest.civicplus.com. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free.

The Secret Life of Pets. It's the 3D-animated tale about a terrier named Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts a giant, unruly canine and they wind up in a truck bound for the pound. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Placentia Champions Sports Complex, 505 N. Jefferson, Placentia, (714) 993-8232; placentia.org/movies. Fri., dusk. Free.

Sing. The 3D-animated musical is about a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition. Humans voicing the animal characters include Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. Bring blankets or chairs for this outdoor show. Grand Park, 6101 City Lights Dr., Aliso Viejo, (949) 243-7750. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free.

Sing Courtesy of Dentsu

Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster of 1993 is about the horrific experiences of paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern), a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum) and others among a select group touring an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas, 453 S. Associated Rd., Brea; brea.tristonecinemas.com. Fri., 10 p.m. $5.

The Apple. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakout is Golan-Globus co-founder Menahem Golan's 1980 movie that blends 1970s disco with '80s new wave corporate cheese. A couple (George Gilmour and Catherine Mary Stewart) leave Canada for a singing competition, where the woman is overtaken by the evil world of rock & roll and her honey tries desperately to save her. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Food Evolution. Scott Hamilton Kennedy directs and Neil deGrasse Tyson narrates this documentary on the controversy swirling around genetically modified organisms (GMOs). From Iowa cornfields to Hawaiian papaya groves to Ugandan banana farms, the debate around GMO food rages. Funded by the Institute of Food Technologists, a nonprofit composed of food scientists from around the world, the film aims to separate hype from science. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat. Call for time and ticket prices.

Hacksaw Ridge Cross Creek Pictures

Movie Day: Hacksaw Ridge, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and Moana. Recent movies for three age groups screen simultaneously. For adults, Hacksaw Ridge is Mel Gibson's R-rated drama about a World War II Army medic (Andrew Garfield) who becomes the first American to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. For youths, Peter Jackson's The Hobbit follows the reluctant Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their Lonely Mountain home and the gold within it. For young children, Disney's 56th animated feature, Moana, has a young princess and navigator (Auli'i Cravalho) searching the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. Saddleback (Church) Irvine North, Tustin Ministry Center, 3002 Dow Ave., Tustin; saddleback.com. Sat., 3:30 p.m. $1-$2 (to cover cost of snacks).

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast; Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted; and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. San Juan Capi­strano Regional Library, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, (949) 493-1752. Sat., 10 a.m. Free (drinks and popcorn, too); also at Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $10-$45.

The Emperor's New Groove. In this animated comedy, Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and he must now regain his throne with the help of gentle llama herder Pacha (John Goodman). Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Goonies Warner Bros.

The Goonies. A group of misfits seek pirate treasure to save their home in Richard Donner's 1985 take on Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg's script. They are so young that you might not recognize Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Jeff Cohen, but you will recognize Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton. Pack blankets, beach chairs and a picnic and/or order grub and beverages from a food truck on site. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point, (949) 923-2280. Sat., gates open, 6 p.m.; screening, around 8 p.m. Free.

The Jungle Book. It's the 2016 live-action (well, live action against a green screen) version of the Disney animated classic about Mowgli (Neel Sethi), who has been raised by jungle animals since he was an abandoned baby and is now forced to return to the human world. Elm Street Band performs before the movie rolls. Little Cottonwood Park, 4000 Farquhar Ave., Los Alamitos, (562) 430-1073; cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation. Sat., 6:30 p.m. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Drop of Life. This is a very pricey screening of a doc about the Tumaini Academy in Kenya, where water has transformed the school and community. The special guest at My Own Two Hands Foundation's fourth-annual Red Carpet Documentary Screening is former NFL star linebacker DeMarcus Ware, singer/songwriter Cindy Alexander performs, and hosting for the third straight year is ESPN SportsCenter anchorman Stan Verrett. All proceeds help provide clean water and farming projects to more than 3,000 people in Kenya. Port Theater, 2905 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar; www.withmyown2hands.org. Sun., 5 p.m. $125.

Breakfast at Tiffany's. "Her-roh, Hahwee Goright-ree . . ." Yes, back in 1961, you could dress Mickey Rooney up as a "Chinaman," put those garbled words and big buck teeth in his mouth, and pass it off as wholesome entertainment. Audrey Hepburn plays the New York party girl who finds love in Blake Edwards' flick that influenced movies, fashion and society. The film is shown outdoors, and you can bring your own food, order from food trucks or go hungry. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org/MovieMondays. Mon., dusk. Free.

Set Free Posse Awaken Media

Set Free Posse: Jesus Freaks, Biker Gang, or Christian Cult? Director David Trotter hosts a prerelease screening of his feature-length documentary on Set Free Church, which pastor Phil Aguilar founded in Anaheim in 1982. His flock includes rappers, low-riders and motorcycle gangbangers who say Aguilar saved them, but some have labeled the church a cult, a controversy that Trotter says he dove right into. Starlight Cinema City, 5635 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, (714) 970-6700; www.setfreefilm.com. Tues., red-carpet walk, 6 p.m.; welcoming remarks from Trotter and Aguilar, 6:15 p.m.; screening, 6:30 p.m.; audience Q&A, 8:30 p.m. $10.

Carole King Tapestry. The Brill Building singer/songwriter performs her iconic album Tapestry before a sold-out crowd at Hyde Park in London. Captured live for the big screen, the one-night event also includes an introduction by DJ Scott Shannon and an exclusive interview with King. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 7 p.m. $15.

Carole King Tapestry Fathom Events

Raiders of the Lost Ark. Reacquaint yourself with the first flick in the Spielberg/Lucas popcorn franchise before Harrison Ford returns in 2019 with what's tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5—if the actor can avoid becoming a fireball on the John Wayne Airport taxiway before filming. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Wed., noon. Free.

Nabucco Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera

Nabucco. The Met: Live In HD and Fathom Events beam into theaters nationwide Verdi's early drama of ancient Babylon, with opera legend Plácido Domingo adding a new role to his Met repertoire as the title character. AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. See one of the late, great Gene Wilder's best performances, as the recluse who gives five lucky people a chance to win a lifetime supply of Wonka candy, tour his chocolate factory and learn his secrets. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.