Green-Carpet Ready [Special Screenings, Jan.18-25]

Pacific Rim. Frida's monthlong tribute to Guillermo del Toro, whose The Shape of Water is in mainstream theaters now and opens at the Frida on Jan. 26, continues with his 2013 sci-fi/action dazzler about a futuristic war between massive robots controlled by human pilots and giant monsters known as Kaiju that are bent on wiping out humanity. Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba and Rinko Kikuchi star. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Jan. 18, 5:30 & 8 p.m.; Sat., 1 & 4:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:45 & 5:15 p.m. $7-$10.

Mary and the Witch's Flower. Fathom Events and GKIDS present a nationwide theatrical premiere of Studio Ponoc's debut film. From Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There, The Secret World of Arrietty), this adaptation of the 1971 young adult novel The Little Broomstick, Mary and the Witch's Flower is billed as an all-ages action-fantasy adventure filled with ingenious characters, jaw-dropping imaginative worlds and the simple, heartfelt story of a young girl trying to discover her place in the world. All screenings are in Japanese with English subtitles unless otherwise noted. The version dubbed in English features the voice talents of Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Jan. 18, 7 (dubbed) & 8 p.m. $13-$15; also at the Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 5:30 & 8 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m. (dubbed), 4:30 & 8 p.m.; Sun., 11:30 a.m. (dubbed), 2, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Mon., 7 & 9:15 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., Jan. 23-25, 5, 7, 9:15 p.m. $7-$10.

Orange Sunshine. William Kirkley's 2016 feature-length documentary on the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, the Laguna Beach-based spiritual group of hippies and surfers who became a massive supplier of LSD in the 1960s. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971; lagunaartmuseum.org. Thurs., Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Free.

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Zipporah Films

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library. Documentarian Frederick Wiseman goes behind-the-scenes of one of the greatest knowledge institutions in the world, revealing it as a place of welcome cultural exchange and learning. With 92 branches throughout Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, the library is committed to being a resource for all the inhabitants of the multifaceted and cosmopolitan city and beyond. The flick is presented by Cinema Orange, the partnership between the Orange County Museum of Art and the Newport Beach Film Festival that screens art/architecture/design films when museum admission is free. Seating is first restricted to OCMA members, but any that remain just before show time are made available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Food trucks are parked nearby. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 759-1122. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Winterplex 2018. Films made by Orange County School of the Arts Film and Television students are presented. The Friday lineup: Film Production I (short comedies and dramas); TV Production II (web series); Mr. Stevens' short film Decathlon; documentary film shorts. Saturday lineup: Film Production II (short comedies and dramas); TV Production II (web series); Advanced Cinematography (commercials and shorts). Chapman University, Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Marion Knott Studios, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange; boxoffice.ocsarts.net. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. $10-$15.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Killer Films

Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Remember when John Cameron Mitchell's 2001 movie, based on his and Stephen Trask's stage musical, seemed outlandishly edgy? Transparent and Caitlyn Jenner changed all that. Mitchell plays Hansel, who was born a boy in Communist East Berlin and had wedding plans with an American GI—who would bring the renamed Hedwig to the U.S.—complicated by a botched surgery. While alone here, Hedwig realizes her dreams of becoming a rock star, and she arrives at the perfect band name in honor of what's left of her naughty bits: The Angry Inch. Then she has her heart stolen by a Christian lad . . . The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 9 p.m. $7-$10.

The Midnight Man. One snowy night, teen Alex (Gabrielle Haugh) and her best friend, Miles (Grayson Gabriel), discover a mysterious box in the attic of her grandmother's sprawling mansion. Inside are instructions to the Midnight Game, an ancient pagan ritual that is claimed to summon players' greatest fears. Do you suppose the kids give it a spin? Could this Canadian horror flick clock in at an hour and 35 minutes otherwise? Among the featured actors is Laguna Beach's own Robert Englund, better known as Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m.; Sat., 10:15 p.m. $7-$10.

Gintama Courtesy Plan D3

Gintama. The Hideaki Sorachi manga hit that became an anime sensation is now a live-action film that became Japan's box-office champ and China's widest Japanese release (on 8,000 screens!). In an alternate Edo-period Japan, an alien race has taken control and forced samurai to lay down their swords. Former samurai Gintoki Sakata, who works as a handyman, and his friends are tasked by a master swordsman to find the cursed Benizakura sword lest it fall into the wrong hands. The movie is presented in its original Japanese with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 2 p.m.; Sun., noon & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Spot's Film Festival. See short, inspirational, pet-related films in a "barking" lot; walk your furry friends along the green carpet; meet and greet Instagram "celebpawties"; graze at a food truck; pick up a bow, feather or flash tattoo for your pup at a grooming station; and enter for chances to win a movie-star-themed prize package worth more than $150. Healthy Spot, 6433 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. A-5, Long Beach, (562) 596-6800. Sat., 6 p.m. Free.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Nostalgic Nebula returns to Frida with pizza and themed drinks; a live band's musical tribute; an audience Q&A with John Du Prez, the composer for the first three TMNT films; prize giveaways; and then the 1990 movie that pits Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello and Raphael against the mysterious Foot Clan ransacking the city. Cosplay is not only welcome, but also encouraged. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $15.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Midnight Insanity shadowcasts the midnight movie that starts with the car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaking down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The transvestite scientist's home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks, including a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Romeo and Juliet Damir Yusupov/Courtesy Bolshoi Ballet

Bolshoi Ballet's Romeo and Juliet. The legendary Moscow troupe and Fathom Events present the premiere of former Bolshoi artistic director Alexei Ratmansky's adaptation of the Shakespeare classic set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev. In Verona, Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love, but their relationship is complicated by their families' bitter feud. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. $18; also at Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun. & Tues. (encore). Call for show times and ticket prices.

Pan's Labyrinth. The Guillermo del Toro retrospective rolls on with his 2006 masterpiece that picked up 100 international awards, including three Oscars and the National Society of Film Critics honor for Best Film of the Year. After the Spanish Civil War ends, young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) travels the Spanish countryside with her pregnant mother (Ariadna Gil) to reunite with her new husband, a ruthless nationalist army captain (Sergi Lopez). With her mom growing frail and stepfather preoccupied by a guerrilla uprising and the attentions of his housekeeper (Maribel Verdú), Ofelia descends into her imagination and the mysterious labyrinth inhabited by the faun Pan (Doug Jones), who is convinced the girl is a lost princess of the Underworld. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon., 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.; Tues., 5, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.; also Jan. 27-28. $7-$10.

Pan's Labyrinth Estudios Picasso

Vertigo. Casa Cinema celebrates the 60th anniversary of this 1958 Alfred Hitchcock classic. Jimmy Stewart plays John "Scottie" Ferguson, a retired San Francisco police detective who suffers from acrophobia and a mean case of the hots for his old college pal's wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), who may be nuts, suicidal and trying to lead Scottie to high places. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, (949) 498-2139. Tues., 6 p.m. $5.

The Vikings. It's a 60th-anniversary screening of the adventure movie about a slave and Viking prince fighting for the love of a captive princess. Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, Ernest Borgnine and Janet Leigh star. Regency South Coast Village, (714) 557-5701. Wed. Call for time. $9.

Braveheart. Scoring from 1 to 100 (with 100 being best), you might say opinions are all over the map for director/star Mel Gibson's historical drama on Scottish rebel Sir William Wallace's revolt against King Edward I of England. "One of the most spectacular entertainments in years," raved The New York Times with its 100 score, while the Washington Post gave it a lowly 20 and the send-off "rambling disappointment." But you can't deny Braveheart entered the pop-culture lexicon. How could it not with Gibson's comically blue-and-white painted face, long shout of "FREEDOMMMM!!!" and graphic disemboweling? Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Jan. 25, 1 p.m. Free.

Big Time Autlook Films

Irvine International Film Festival. The seventh annual event actually screens short and feature films in Costa Mesa as opposed to Irvine from Jan. 25 to 31. Features include: Lasso, Evan Cecil's slasher flick set at a remote rodeo; Flitzer (Streaker), Swiss-born German director Peter Luisi's comedy; The Iconoclast, King Adz's documentary thriller on art smuggler Michel van Rijn; ET Contact: They Are Here, actress/filmmaker Caroline Cory's feature-length documentary debut; Out of State, Ciara Lacy's documentary on native Hawaiian inmates shipped to an Arizona for-profit prison; Lovers, Italian director Matteo Vicino's romantic dramedy that centers on five characters and four connected stories; Behind the Blue Door, Polish director Mariusz Palej's adventure fantasy about a young recovering car-accident victim discovering a portal to a new reality; The Isle, Matthew Butler Hart's horror flick about three sailors surviving a crash into a nearly deserted Scottish island, only to discover their new home has a strange past; Becoming Iconic, Neal Thibedeau's documentary on directors such as Jodie Foster, Taylor Hackford and Adrian Lyne talking with actor/filmmaker/entrepreneur Jonathan Baker; Poisoning Paradise, a documentary from Teresa Tico and Keely Shaye Brosnan (actor Pierce's wife) about native Hawaiians struggling with environmental damage to their islands; and State of Exception, for which Canadian documentarian Jason O'Hara embedded himself with Rio de Janeiro "urban Indians" for six years as they fought their forced evictions in the lead ups to the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics. There are also 15 short film programs, and some shorts accompany features.Starlight Triangle Square Cinemas 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, (949) 800-6163; www.irvinefilmfest.com. Opens Thurs., Jan. 25, at 4 (shorts program) & 6 p.m. (Lovers). Continues daily through Jan. 31. See website for show times. $10; one-day pass, $30; seven-day pass, $200.

Big Time. Kaspar Astrup Schröder's documentary follows seven years (2009-'16) in the life of Bjarke Ingels, a puckish Danish architect building a spectacular skyscraper in New York but longing to design a building that can truly be considered as one of the great buildings in the world—a building that will shape the future of architecture. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Jan. 25, 7 p.m.; also Jan. 27-28. $8.50-$11.50.