Gone With the Fishpeople [Special Screenings, April 13-20]

Fishpeople Courtesy Patagonia

Orange Film Festival. ASI Productions at Cal State Fullerton presents a collection of films created by classmates. Titan Theater, Titan Student Union, Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (651) 278-3501. Thurs., April 13, 7 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Rifftrax Live: Samurai Cop. As the recent Mystery Science Theater 3000 redux gets all the attention, three members of the previous regime—Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Billy Corbett—keep plugging away with their live Rifftrax presentations. Through Fathom Events, which simulcasts shows into theaters nationwide, you can watch the crew slice and dice Samurai Cop, a z-grade action movie of the early 1990s that I don't remember and won't bother looking up because half the fun is watching it with fresh eyes as the boys riff. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Live, Thurs., April 13; taped encore, Tues. 8 p.m. $15.

Fishpeople. The newest Patagonia film project comes from director Keith Malloy, who introduces us to a cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea. From surfers and spearfishers to a long-distance swimmer, a former coal miner and a group of at-risk kids on the streets of San Francisco, these folks speak to the transformative effects of time spent in the ocean. They include Dave Rastovich (surfer), Matahi Drollet (surfer/fisherman), Lynne Cox (open-water swimmer), Ray Collins (photographer), Eddie Donnellan (youth worker) and Kimi Werner (spearfisher). If you miss the screening, the documentary will be available via iTunes and other VOD platforms in July. Hobie Dana Point, 34174 Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point; patagonia.com/fishpeople. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Senior Thesis Cycle 4 Film Screenings. These short works by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts students are presented: Bald Eagle; Getting Over You; Gloria Talks Funny; Klarinet Klub; Steamwrecked; and Stuck. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman. edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange; www.chapman.edu/dodge/. Fri., 7 p.m. Free, but seating is first come, first served.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks that include a muscular man named "Rocky." This week, you get a choice of two separate screenings with two separate performing shadowcasts: K.A.O.S. in Santa Ana and longtime Orange County/Long Beach troupe Midnight Insanity in the LBC. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10; Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8-$11.

A Tomb for Khun Srun Dora Films

A Tomb for Khun Srun. It's a French documentary on a brilliant Cambodian writer who joined the revolutionary guerrillas in 1973, only to be executed by the Khmer Rouge in December 1978. The film's aim is to bring attention to his literary voice, both autobiographical and critical, sincere and satirical. A Tomb also brings viewers to the present, as embodied by the writer's daughter, Khun Khem, who is the only surviving family member. She now lives in the former Khmer Rouge stronghold state of Pailin. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11 a.m. $11.50.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $10-$49.

Grad Thesis Cycle 4 and 5 Film Screenings. These short works by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts grad students are presented: Ashram a.k.a. Yogi; I Got You Babe; The Lost Sword a.k.a. Hard Purposes; and Marty & Stacy's Pixelated Dream Show. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman.edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater; www.chapman.edu/dodge/. Sat., 7 p.m. Free, but seating is first come, first served.

La gente che sta bene Colorado Film Production

La gente che sta bene (People Who Are Well). Cinema Italiano, which is sponsored by the Italian Cultural Arts Council of Bowers Museum, presents Francesco Patierno's movie is about a Milan business lawyer (Claudio Bisio) who is at the top of his career—and without scruples. However, due to low profits, he is fired, and he meets someone even more unscrupulous (Diego Abatantuono). Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Norma Kershaw Auditorium, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sun., 2 p.m. $12; members, free.

The Fate of the Furious. The latest from The Fast and the Furious franchise—this one is directed by F. Gary Gray—is presented with open captions for the deaf, those getting that way and those learning English. The elite force bounces from the shores of Cuba to the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world. Starring Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Elsa Pataky, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jerry Mathers as the Beaver. Regency Westminster, 6721 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, (714) 893-4222. Mon. Call for time and ticket prices.

Doctor Who Season 10 Premiere. Come, now, do you really prefer watching this alone in your basement with the Dew and Funyuns to joining a packed house of fellow nerds, uh, nerding out to the Season 10 premiere on a big screen? Wait a tic: Only 10? Didn't Doctor Who begin when Churchill was still PM? Well, 10 is what the BBC is billing for the start of 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi's final season, simulcast live and later on tape in theaters around the Colonies. He is joined again by Matt Lucas as Nardole, but there is a new companion in Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts. Besides another fantastic adventure and terrifying monsters of episode one, attendees get to see the first program from the spinoff series Class, featuring a guest appearance by the Doctor himself, and the never-before-seen bonus feature, Becoming the Companion, which follows Mackie's trek from the London stage to TARDIS, as well as exclusive interviews with her, Capaldi and writer/executive producer/former showrunner Steven Moffat. You've got to love these instructions for Whovians: "We want you to have fun at these cinema events—but safety is paramount. Please note that attending in costume is fine, however masks, face-concealing makeup, fake weapons, as well as any costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or face are strictly prohibited." No Spanx, boys. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; fathomevents.com. Live, Mon.; taped encore, Wed. 7 p.m. $15.

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. Set 70 years after its 2001 release, this anime from Sunrise studios has a terrorist bombing unleashing a deadly virus on the populace of Mars, as well as an offer from the government of the largest reward in history for the capture of whoever did it. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop—Spike, Faye, Jet and Ed—take a case that eventually has them wondering what is real and what is a dream, what is sane and what is insane. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for time. $8.

Boston Courtesy Michael J. Lutch and Cheryl Treworgy and LA Roma Films

Boston: An American Running Story. Matt Damon narrates the documentary about the oldest annually contested marathon, from its humble origin of 15 runners to the present day. Much attention is placed on the first Boston Marathon after the tragic events of 2013. The one-night event, simulcast live into theaters nationwide, also features footage of the Boston Symphony Orchestra recording an original score composed by four-time Emmy winner Jeff Beal (House of Cards). AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-734; fathomevents.com. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $15.

Gone With the Wind. The 1939 historical romance epic, based on Margaret Mitchell's novel from three years before, influenced everything from the 2007 play Moonlight and Magnolias to a 1976 Carol Burnett Show skit that was famous for its imaginative use of a curtain rod. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the film tells the story of Georgia plantation owner's daughter Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh), who pursues her cousin Melanie's (Olivia de Havilland) husband, Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard), and marries Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). The film won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Victor Fleming), Best Actress (Lee) and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel, the first African-American to win an Oscar). Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Gone With the Wind Courtesy Turner Classic Movies

World Languages Film Screening. The film title is pending for this screening sponsored by the Department of Languages at Wilkinson College. Chapman University, Argyros Forum 119A, Orange; events.chapman.edu. Thurs., April 20, 6:30 p.m. Free.

The Grateful Dead Movie 40th Anniversary. We love the idea of simulcasting this concert film live nationwide on 4/20, but why not at 4:20 p.m.? Perhaps because you can't spark up inside theaters (legally, anyway). Besides, it must be 4:20 somewhere, am I right, Deadheads? Jerry Garcia and Leon Cast co-directed the film plucked from a five-night run at San Francisco's iconic Winterland in October 1974, when the band was supposed to be in "retirement." Before the show, watch a short documentary about the most famous Dead show of all time, on May 8, 1977, in Cornell University's Barton Hall. Wonder how many homemade cassettes from that one are circulating? AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., April 20., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Grizzly Man Lions Gate Films

Grizzly Man. In anticipation of "An Evening With Werner Herzog" on April 27 at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, his compelling 2005 documentary about Timothy Treadwell, who tragically miscalculated the dangers of trying to live among grizzly bears in the Alaskan wild, screens. Chapman Studios West, 535 W. Palm Ave., Orange; events.chapman.edu. Thurs., April 20, 7 p.m. Free, but seating is first come, first served.

Memory Keepers. Before World War II, the Jewish community flourished in Sighet, Romania, where important thinkers including Elie Wiesel were nourished. But in May 1944, the vibrant city was devastated as 13,000 men, women and children were deported to Auschwitz. Seventy years later, more than 100 descendants of the community gathered in Sighet to reveal rich stories of the past. The 21-minute documentary's director, Molly Blank, appears at the screening during "An Evening of Remembrance," which includes a special tribute to the late Elie Wiesel; dance and symphony performances; and reflections from Rabbi Elie Spitz (Congregation B'nai Israel, Tustin), Gail Stearns (dean of the Wallace All Faiths Chapel, Chapman University) and Marilyn Harran (Stern Chair in Holocaust Education at Chapman). Chapman University, Memorial Hall, 1 University Dr., Orange, (714) 532-7760. Thurs., April 20, 7 p.m. Free, but call to reserve a seat.

Memory Keepers Dispatch Films

Sunset Boulevard. From the mind of Billy Wilder comes one of the best skewerings of Hollywood and fame. A struggling screenwriter (William Holden) finds the easy life in the mansion of faded silent-film queen Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson). Due to Norma's escalating madness, things don't end so well for the writer, as you learn at the very beginning, in what may have been the first use of such a character-narration storytelling device. Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake introduces the 1950 film as part of the museum's 2017 Film Night program of screenings presented by special guests, which are organized in four categories—contemporary films, documentaries, artists' picks and classics—and screen on the third Thursday of each month through December. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., April 20, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.

Up In Smoke Paramount Pictures

Up In Smoke. In celebration of 4/20, and on 4/20—but, again, not at 4:20—Cheech & Chong's hilarious breakout comedy from 1978 is presented. Unemployed pothead and amateur drummer Anthony Stoner (Tommy Chong) meets kindred spirit Pedro de Pacas (Cheech Marin), and they embark on a cross-border adventure that puts them in the crosshairs of drug-fighting police Sergeant Stedenko (Stacy Beach) and his band of merry idiot cops. Somehow the picture ends up at the Roxy, where the Dils, the Whores, and Cheech & Chong's own Alice Bowie are among the entrants in a battle of the punk bands, but did you know an early lineup of the Germs was also supposed to be included? Legend has it Darby Crash and his band mates were cut out because they started a food fight; their song "Sex Boy" (with sounds of the resulting riot) can be heard on the Germs' MIA: The Complete Anthology. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., April 20, 8 p.m. $13-$15.