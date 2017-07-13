Going Rogue [Special Screenings, July 13-20]

The Princess and the Frog. This 2009 animated flick brought an African-American into the Disney-princess fold. Tiana's (Anika Noni Rose) dream of opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans is derailed when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking Tiana for a princess who can break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on her—and she becomes a frog as well. They then hop along to find a powerful voodoo priestess who can help them. Pearson Park Amphitheatre, 401 N. Lemon St., Anaheim, (714) 765-5274. Thurs., July 13, 7:45 p.m. Free.

Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D. and Troma's War. This double feature is part of the Frida Cinema's series on "The Directors," which in this case refers to Troma Entertainment founder Lloyd Kaufman. From 1990, Kabukiman is about a Big Apple detective investigating murders involving Kabuki actors. As Sergeant Harry Griswold witnesses an entire cast getting mowed down, a dying Kabuki actor plants a kiss on the cop, who transforms into Kabukiman—complete with heat-seeking chopsticks. Two years before came Troma's War, a satire based on the Reagan administration's glorification of war. Typical Tromaville citizens become deadly soldiers to fight a terrorist army controlled by the power elite. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., July 13, 8 p.m. $10.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Fri., noon. Free.

Moana. Disney's 56th animated feature is about a young princess and navigator (Auli'i Cravalho) searching the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. Mason Regional Park, 18712 University Dr., Irvine, (949) 923-2220. Fri., dusk. Free; also at Arovista Park, 415 W. Elm St., Brea, (714) 990-7112. Fri., 8 p.m. Free; and Centennial Park, 14722 Devonshire Ave., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., July 20, 7:50 p.m. Free.

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania. An adventurous penguin convinces the Hang 5, a notorious big-wave-riding crew, to accompany him to a surfing location known as the Trenches, where the biggest waves in the world can be found. I'm guessing pro wrestling is involved in the production, as John Cena, Triple H, the Undertaker, Paige and Mr. Vince McMahon himself supply voices to this animated flick. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Tangled. In this animated Disney flick from 2010, Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi) is a bandit hiding from the kingdom in a tower. Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) is the tower's longtime resident who takes him captive. But she wants the heck out, so they hatch a plan. Placentia Champions Sports Complex, 505 N. Jefferson, Placentia, (714) 993-8232. Fri., dusk. Free.

Soul Surfer. It's a biopic on Bethany Hamilton (portrayed by AnnaSophia Robb), the teenage surfer who lost an arm to a shark but miraculously returned to competition. Montwood Park, 231 E. Montwood Ave., La Habra, (562) 383-4200. Fri., 6 p.m. Free.

Frei Otto: Spanning the Future. The architect's life and works are explained in his own words (and in one of his final interviews), as well as by those he inspired. Cinema Orange, an Orange County Museum of Art and Newport Beach Film Festival partnership, is presented on Free Fridays, when there is no admission charge for films or museum exhibits. Food trucks outside hawk inexpensive meals. But here is the deal: OCMA members can reserve Cinema Orange seats in advance. Free tickets are handed out beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the screening. Unclaimed OCMA member tickets are released 10 minutes before show time. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach; ocma.net. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." In Santa Ana, shadow cast crew K.A.O.S. hawks Rocky Prop Bags that go for $2 and supports their costume and prop budget. In Long Beach, watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:45 p.m. $8-$10; also at Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

The Sandlot. The adventure of a new kid in town trying to fit in by playing baseball with a ball signed by Babe Ruth. Total fantasy; kids don't play outside. Stanton Central Park, 10660 Western Ave., Stanton, (714) 890-4270. Fri., 8 p.m. Free; also at Fairhaven Memorial Park, mausoleum, 1702 Fairhaven Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 633-1442. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free.

Lawrence of Arabia. Frida's July series "The Classics" brings director David Lean's 1962 masterpiece based on the life of T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole), a young, idealistic British officer in World War I assigned to the camp of Prince Feisal (Alec Guinness). Lawrence achieves nearly god-like status among Arabs for leading 50 of Feisal's men in successful raids against Turkish troops and trains. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat.-Sun., 12:30 p.m. $7; Sun., 5:30 p.m. $10.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the first stand-alone Star Wars anthology film, Felicity Jones stars as a Rebel Alliance recruit who works with a team that includes Diego Luna to steal the Death Star plans (so it can go kablooey in the original Star Wars). Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $7.99-$40.

The Smurfs. You don't need a handful of shrooms to see little blue creatures cavorting around. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Zootopia. Yet another recent 'toon with funny people voicing animals (or is it vice versa?). City Gym and Pool, 1600 Palm Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 960-8884. Sat., doors open, 7:15 p.m.; movie, 8 p.m. Free.

The Royal Opera House: Otello. Jonas Kaufmann makes his role debut as Otello in Verdi's passionate retelling of Shakespeare's great tragedy of jealousy, deception and murder, conducted for the screen in 2016 by Antonio Pappano. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446; also at Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 12:55 p.m.; Tues., 7 p.m. $16.

Hidden Figures. The recent hit film takes us back to 1961, when racial segregation and workplace sexism were widely acceptable and the word computer referred to a person, not a machine. Rated PG, it screens as part of the city's Films of Character series of screenings and discussions about the themes raised in the flicks. Mission Viejo City Hall, Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Dr., Mission Viejo; cityofmissionviejo.org/events. Sun., 2 p.m. Free.

NT Live: Amadeus. Broadcast into U.S. theaters from National Theatre in London is the revival of the Olivier- and Tony-winning play, which was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie, about the war waged by court composer Antonio Salieri (Lucian Msamati) against wunderkind Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Adam Gillen), his music and, ultimately, God. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, (949) 854-4646. Sun., 2 p.m. $17-$22.

The Wiz. Think The Wizard of Oz, only Dorothy is played by Diana Ross, the Scarecrow by Michael Jackson, the Tin Man by Nipsey Russell, the Cowardly Lion by Ted Ross and the wizard by Richard Pryor. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; scfta.org/MovieMondays. Mon., dusk. Free.

Rock 'n' Roll Legends. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series events continue with biographical films exploring the lives of some of the greatest personalities of the rock & roll era. Cal State Fullerton, Ruby Gerontology Center, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Tues., noon. Free.

Discovery's Shark Week at the Movies. America's favorite week of summer television makes waves in movie theaters nationwide with one of the best episodes from Shark Week 2016 and a special episode from Shark Week 2017 ahead of its Discovery Channel debut. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342 Various theaters; fathomevents.com. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $15.

Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster of 1993 is about the horrific experiences of paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern), a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum) and others among a select group touring an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446; Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Princess Mononoke. In Hayao Miyazaki's 1997 Studio Ghibli classic, a young warrior is infected with a deadly curse that sends him looking for a cure in the forest, where he meets Princess Mononoke, who was raised by wolves. Regency South Coast Village, Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed. Call for show time. $9.

The Notebook. Alzheimer's Orange County presents matinees and discussions for those with dementia and their friends, loved ones or caretakers. This film presents a romantic version of young love weathering challenges and preventing anything from coming between them, including dementia. Alzheimer's Orange County, 2515 McCabe Way, Irvine; www.alzoc.org. Wed., 1 p.m. Free.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Having survived the first part of their unsettling journey, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and his companions (Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage) continue east, where more dangers await, including the skin-changer Beorn and the giant spiders of Mirkwood. Dude, I am SO high right now. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Wed., 4 p.m. Free.

1953 Boy Scout Jamboree. Newport Beach Historical Society presents the long-lost, little-seen Hollywood movie made by Howard Hughes, Cecil B. DeMille and others about the 1953 Boy Scout Jamboree that took place on the Irvine Ranch in what is now Newport Beach. Local historians consider it an amazing cinematic treasure that showcases (in color!) the compelling, funny and dramatic way events took place among 50,000 Boy Scouts from around the country and world. Besides the movie, the family event includes booths and informational displays with memorabilia from the Jamboree and more from Irvine Historical Society, Newport Beach Historical Society and Boy Scouts of America-OC; all proceeds go to the latter two groups. Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar, (949) 644-3244. Wed., 5:30 p.m. $5-$10; ages 10 and younger, free.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Bring blankets, chairs and food, but food trucks are also on site. Balearic Community Center, 1975 Balearic Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 754-5158. Wed., doors open, 5:45 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.

Bizet's Carmen. The Met: Live In HD presents Sir Richard Eyre's gritty production of Bizet's steamy melodrama. Mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca returns as the ill-fated gypsy temptress. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 7 p.m. $12.50.

Tin Cup. PGA Tour washout Roy McAvoy (Kevin Costner) is a golf instructor who falls for pupil Molly Griswold (Rene Russo), the girlfriend of Roy's old tour rival, David Simms (Don Johnson). After Simms humiliates McAvoy at a celebrity golf tournament, Roy makes runs for the tour and Molly's heart. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Stop Making Sense. Dearly departed Jonathan Demme's acclaimed concert film was shot over three performances by the Talking Heads in Los Angeles in December 1983. David Byrne (in a big suit), Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison are joined by Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt in running through the Heads' most memorable songs, including "Psycho Killer," "Once In a Lifetime" and "Burning Down the House." Palm Pictures has put out a pristine, remastered 2K restoration. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Call for ticket prices; also at the Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed., 8 p.m. $10.

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Fullerton Main Library, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., July 20, 6:30 p.m. Free.

NT Live: Angels In America. It's part one of National Theatre's new staging of Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning, two-part play, whose full title is Angels In America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the London production beamed into U.S. theaters stars Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Nathan Lane, James McArdle and Russell Tovey. Part two hits theaters July 27. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., July 20, 7 p.m. $24.

The Greeter. Producer Martin Yewchuk introduces his documentary as part of Laguna Art Museum's 2017 Film Night program. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., July 20, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.

Return to Nuke 'Em High Vol. 1 and Return to Nuke 'Em High Vol. 2. You know how the previous Troma double feature was part of the Frida series "The Directors" honoring Lloyd Kaufman? Guess who is scheduled to appear at this event! Celebrate 50 years of filmmaking with the 2013 film that took viewers of 1986's Class of Nuke 'Em High back to the Troma school, where the glee club has mutated into a gang of monsters whom Chrissy and Lauren must stop. The battle continues in the second volume. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., July 20, 8 p.m. $10.