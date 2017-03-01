Forget Jane. Whatever Happened to Baby Christina? [Special Screenings, March 2-9]

Feud: Bette and Joan Suzanne Tenner/Courtesy FX

The Warplands. Exhibition of recent work by Cauleen Smith includes a short film drawn from her current research on the influence of Alice Coltrane, the American jazz pianist, organist, harpist, singer, composer, swamini and second wife of John Coltrane. UC Irvine Contemporary Arts Center, 4000 Mesa Rd., Irvine; www.arts.uci.edu/events. Open daily through March 25. Free.

The Company Man: Protecting America's Secret. The production by the FBI's Counterintelligence Strategic Partnership Unit, in association with the National Counterintelligence Executive and Rocket Media Group, is a cautionary tale. Robert Moore has been a loyal employee for nearly 15 years, but recent financial difficulties and the possibility of being passed up for a promotion may change that. Eight thousand miles away, a devastating apartment fire in Shanghai kills 57 people. Then comes a job offer to Robert from a local headhunter . . . and a break-in at the plant. These outwardly unrelated events actually threaten the financial viability of the company, as well as the small rural community where Robert lives. The screening, which is during the Orange County Chapter of Aerospace Defense Forum's "How to Defend Against Economic Espionage" presentation, is followed by comments from FBI Special Agent Cheney Mak. Moss Adams, 2040 Main St., Irvine, (714) 330-2056; aerospacedefenseforum.org/orange-county-chapter/. Thurs., March 2, 7:30 a.m. $40; members and their guests, free.

Les choristes (The Chorists). UCI's European Languages and Studies' winter, three-film French Film Series "La Jeunesse (youth)" kicks off with this 2004 film presented with English subtitles. It's 1948, and music professor Clement Mathieu becomes the supervisor at a boarding school for the rehabilitation for minors. Discovering a repressive atmosphere, he tries to transform the students through the power of song. Mayeul Permezel is the presenter. UCI, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., March 2, 6 p.m. Free.

Saint Joan. Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) stars in this National Theatre Live screening in high definition from Donmar Warehouse in London. Propelled by saintly voices only she can hear, Joan of Arc leads the French forces to defeat the invading English army, only to be accused of heresy and witchcraft in the aftermath of victory. George Bernard Shaw's retelling of the classic story mixes comedy, history and political commentary. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, (949) 854-4646. Thurs., March 2, 6:30 p.m. $17.

The Shack. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the movie takes us on a father's uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips (Sam Worthington) spirals into a deep depression, causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness, where he encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by Papa (Octavia Spencer). The special opening-night screening, which is on the eve of the movie's regular run in theaters, includes exclusive cast interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, music from Dan + Shay, and a free book to download while supplies last. Thurs., March 2 at AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355. Call for times; AMC Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962. 7 p.m.; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288. 7 & 10 p.m.; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036. Call for times; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342. Call for times; Edwards Brea Stadium West, 255 W. Birch St., Brea, (844) 462-7342. Call for times; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342. 7 & 10:15 p.m.; Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12, 901 South Coast Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 428-0962. 7 & 10:15 p.m.; Edwards Marketplace, 13782 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (844) 462-7342. 7 & 9:40 p.m. Call individual theaters for ticket prices.

Senior Thesis Cycle 2 Film Screenings. The short works by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts students presented, though not necessarily in this order, are Where You Burn It, Broad Strokes, Many Faces, Blur and The Gig Is Up. The public is invited to the no-cost event, but seating is first come, first served. You can also view it via live streaming at www.chapman.edu/dodge/student-life/live-event-streaming.aspx. Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange; chapman.edu/dodge/. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Ride Your F#%king Bike—The Movie Ccourtesy Fox Head

Ride Your F#%king Bike—The Movie. It's the "global premiere" of the first film in more than a decade from Fox or Fox Head or Fox Racing or however you refer to the MX brand headquarters out of Irvine. That's where production began before moving to Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island, Canada. Shot over three weeks by a crew "up for anything," the footage captures Josh "Ratboy" Bryceland, Josh "Loosedog" Lewis, Kirt Voreis, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Connor Fearon and the McCauls. The movie is said to be "Powered by Chainsaw," as all proceeds benefit the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. "Chainsaw," as he was known, was a 26-year-old World Cup champion gravity athlete who died of a massive brain injury in a May 11, 2016, enduro motorcycle crash in his hometown of Nanaimo, British Columbia. Yost Theater, 307 N. Spurgeon St., Santa Ana; www.yosttheater.com. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $15.

Blade Runner Warner Bros.

Blade Runner. The Tristone Flashbacks series presents Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic that has Harrison Ford hunting replicants—back when he could remember what kind of vehicle he was in and was not nearly scraping the top off a John Wayne Airport jetliner in his little Aviat Husky. Brea Plaza 5 Cinemas, 453 S. Associated Rd., Brea; brea.tristonecinemas.com. Fri.-Sat., 10 p.m. $5; pass to all 12 Tristone Flashbacks movies, $25.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical. Because more tickets were sold nationwide for the cinema-cast of this musical than any other Fathom Events' Broadway presentation—and the second most of any Fathom event—the company and Disney Theatrical Productions bring the Tony winner back for an encore. Captured from a live performance at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood last September, Newsies stars Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan as a charismatic newsboy leading a labor revolt that pits a ragged band of "newsies" against publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst in New York of the early 1900s. LOCATIONS TKTKTKT; www.FathomEvents.com. Sat., 12:55 p.m. $TK.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Midnight Insanity, the longtime Rocky shadowcast troupe and freaky movie presenter in both Orange County and Long Beach, once again uses props, costumes and audience participation to enliven the story of newlyweds whose car breaks down in the woods before they arrive at a mad scientist's bizarre castle. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435; longbeachrockyhorror.com. Sat., 11 p.m. $8.50-$11.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Insanity

Il Trovatore. The first revival of David Bösch's new production for the Royal Opera features two casts that include Maria Agresta, Lianna Haroutounian and Anita Rachvelishvili. Giuseppe Verdi's opera, which is set in a 15th-century Spanish town, has a story that involves jealousy, unrequited love, kidnapping, stake burning and fratricide (i.e., the feel-good hit of 1853!). Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446; Regency South Coast Village, 1561 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 12:55 p.m.; Tues., 7 p.m. $14-$17.

All About Eve. You may have heard that La La Land's 14 Oscar nominations tied 1997's Titanic, but did you know it also tied this 58-year-old black-and-white classic? Bette Davis gives a magnificent performance as a star who is descending, but the real revelation is Anne Baxter as the fawning underling secretly plotting her acting ascent. Indeed, this was the first movie in which two women were nominated for Best Actress Academy Awards from the same production. (Alas, the Oscar went to Born Yesterday's Judy Holliday.) Fasten your seat belts, film fans; it's going to be a bumpy ride. AMC Tustin Legacy, (714) 258-7036; AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

All About Eve 20th Century Fox

Humpback Whales. Plucked from the stable of award-winning nature movies from Laguna Beach's MacGillivray Freeman Films is this spell-binding look at humpbacks. There is a short presentation before, Ewan McGregor narrates during, and a short Q&A follows the film. Proceeds benefit the Ocean Institute's mission to use the sea as a classroom and inspire children to learn. Ocean Institute at Dana Point Harbor, 34555 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, (949) 496-2274. Sun., 6 p.m. $10-$15.

Humpback Whales Macgillivray Freeman Films

Feud: Bette and Joan Premiere Party. A bevy of events surround the premiere episode of Ryan Murphy's new anthology series about the simmering rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange). Capturing the events that happened (at least according to legend) in between the cameras rolling on Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, the show also stars Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. After watching the East Coast feed, stick around for an after-party with mini martinis, DJ-remixed videos of Joan and Bette, rare footage from two Chandler Pavilion performances by Charles Pierce, and a behind-the-scenes look at the actual Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? set. That is followed by screenings of the documentary shorts/features Hush, Hush Sweet Joan; Blind Ambition: Bette Davis & Joan Crawford; Joan Crawford vs. Bette Davis—FEUD; and The Making of Hush . . . Hush Sweet Charlotte—The AMC Backstory. There is also a to-be-announced special guest. Each attendee gets two drink tickets that can be redeemed for "The Baby Jane Hudson" cocktails, coffee, soft drinks or bottled water. Dessert and popcorn are included as well. The Filmmaker's Gallery, 2238 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 433-4460. Sun., 6:30 p.m. $15-$20.

Reel Film Day: The Shining. Because film is rapidly disappearing due to the rise of digital formats, 35mm films are being shown in cinemas all over the world Sunday. The Frida Cinema gets in on the action by showing Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece that has been shunned by the author of the source material, Stephen King. The story involves writer Jack Torrance; his wife, Wendy; and their son Danny spending a blood-soaked winter in the spooky, snow-covered Overlook Hotel. Thirty-five cents from each ticket sold will be given to the Film Foundation (www.film-foundation.org), which is dedicated to restoring and preserving cinema for future generations. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

The Fast and the Furious Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious. Rob Cohen's 2001 popcorn movie is a Flashback Tuesday-worthy classic? Really!?! An LAPD cop is sent undercover to destroy a street-racing ring, only to find his loyalty tested when he falls in love with the vroom-vroom. Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker star. Regency Directors Cut Cinema, (949) 831-0446. Tues. Call for time. $8.

C.R.A.Z.Y. UC Irvine's European Languages and Studies' winter French Film Series "La Jeunesse (youth)" continues with this 2005 film presented by Maryse Mijalski. The audience is taken through Quebecois pop culture of the '60s and '70s with a story of a father's love for his five sons and one son's love for his father, a love so strong it compels him to live a lie. UCI, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

Finian's Rainbow Warner Bros.

Finian's Rainbow. The 1968 Francis Ford Coppola film—rated G!—is about an Irish immigrant (Fred Astaire) and his daughter (Petula Clark) moving into a town in the American South with a magical piece of gold that changes the lives of people who include a struggling farmer and African Americans threatened by a bigoted politician (Keenan Wynn). Regency South Coast Village, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Girl Rising. Chapman University's Civic Engagement hosts the screening of Academy Award-nominated director Richard E. Robbins' documentary that journeys around the globe to witness the strength of the human spirit and the power of education to change the world. Viewers get to know nine unforgettable girls living in the developing world, where they confront tremendous challenges and overcome nearly impossible odds to pursue their dreams. Prize-winning authors put the girls' remarkable stories into words, and renowned actors give them voice. Chapman University, Argyros Forum Union Stage, 1 University Dr., Orange, (714) 997-6815. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free.

Sword Art Online—The Movie Reki Kawahara/Published by Kadokawa Corp./Ascii Media Works/Sao Movie Project

Sword Art Online—The Movie. The mega-hit light novel/TV anime series comes to cinemas for a special one-night-only event. Kirito, Asuna and their party members explore the world of "Ordinal Scale," a new hit game utilizing augmented reality technology. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Tustin Legacy, (714) 258-7036; AMC Orange 30, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.FathomEvents.com. Thurs., March 9, 8 p.m. $15.

The World Has No Eyedea Son of a Crow Productions

The World Has No Eyedea: A Film About Michael "Eyedea" Larsen. Brandon Crowson explores the life and death of freestyle rapper/guitarist/break dancer/poet/philosopher Michael "Eyedea" Larsen. Saint City, an open hip-hop community by the people of Santa Ana and volunteers from Urban Arts Outreach, is responsible for this encore presentation. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., March 9, 11 p.m. $7-$10.