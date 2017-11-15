For Auggies Everywhere [Special Screenings, Nov. 16-23]

Because No One Should Have to Crawl. This documentary, which focuses on Irvine-based Free Wheelchair Mission, is narrated by actor Sam Waterston (Law & Order). It premiered on the public-television series Visionaries, which highlights nonprofits around the world quietly making a positive difference in their communities and beyond. Port Theater, 2905 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, (949) 723-6333. Thurs., Nov. 16, 6 p.m. Free.

Loss and Found. Writer/director Jon Mancinetti chronicles his suffering from tremendous heartbreak, then reluctantly fostering a dog who was hours away from being euthanized. Besides getting at exactly who rescued whom, the documentary highlights pet-shelter overcrowding and pit bull breed discrimination. Proceeds benefit Newport Beach's Paw Prints in the Sand. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 16, 6 p.m. $20 donation suggested.

App: The Human Story. The feature-length documentary looks at the forces behind the screen that have made mobile devices into a paradigm-shifting phenomenon. Many who were on camera or behind it in the making of the film will attend this Los Angeles County premiere, which is followed by an audience Q&A. A preshow meet and greet and special seating are reserved for backers who purchased premiere tickets during the film's Kickstarter campaign and RSVPed. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Nov. 16, meet and greet, 7 p.m.; screening, 7:30 p.m. $10.

Genesis: Paradise Lost. To be clear, this is NOT a concert film in which Phil Collins and/or Peter Gabriel got the band back together. It's about Genesis as in the Old Testament book set in the Garden of Eden, which has been re-created for the screen thanks to visual effects and, ahem, "the latest in scientific research." AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Nov. 16, 7 p.m. $12.50.

Holiday Inn. Fathom Events and Broadway's Studio 54 simulcast Irving Berlin's Broadway musical featuring mad-crazy dancing, laugh-out-loud comedy, and such hit songs as "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade" and "Cheek to Cheek." Jim leaves show biz for farm life in Connecticut, where he meets fireball schoolteacher Linda. He returns to his song-and-dance roots every holiday in the farmhouse, which he and Linda turn into a fabulous performance space. But Jim's best friend Ted arrives and tries to lure Linda to join him in Hollywood as his new dance partner, which has his buddy out of sorts because he has grown hot for teacher. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. $16-$18.

The Thing. John Carpenter considers this 1982 horror-thriller his best picture. Kurt Russell and a group of American researchers battle a confounding monster that can assume the shape of anyone it touches, forcing the helpless victims to try to find ways of destroying it while treating one another with increasing suspicion. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. $7-$10.

Enter the Void Fidelite Films

Enter the Void. From the mind of visionary French maverick Gaspar Noé comes this cerebral drama set against the thumping, neon club scene of Tokyo. This psychedelic tour of life after death is seen entirely from the point of view of Oscar (Nathaniel Brown), a young American dealer/addict who is killed by police during a drug bust gone bad in Tokyo. Oscar's spirit journeys from the past (where he sees his parents before their deaths) to the present (where he sees his own autopsy), and then to the future (where from beyond the grave he looks out for his prostitute sister, who is played by Paz de la Huerta). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 10 p.m. $7-$10.

Zashchitniki (Guardians). OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry is Russian-Armenian filmmaker Sarik Andreasyan's CGI-packed, blisteringly paced action-fantasy that opens during the Cold War, when an organization called Patriot creates a squad of Soviet superheroes. Fast-forward to the present day, when the world finds itself with a major new threat and the superheroes in hiding are tracked down and re-assembled as the Guardians. Zashchitniki was panned by Russian critics upon release, but it has developed such a cult following that a sequel is on the way. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

Zashchitniki Big Cinema House

The Met Live in HD: The Exterminating Angel. Thomas Adés' surreal fantasy, which was inspired by the classic Luis Buñuel film of the same name, is about a dinner party from which the guests can't escape. Tom Cairns, who wrote the libretto, directs and Adés conducts his own adventurous new opera that makes its American premiere onstage and in this nationwide simulcast. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 9:55 a.m. (Encore runs Nov. 29.) $18-$24.

Human Flow. Internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei gives a powerful visual expression of massive human migration over the course of a year in 23 countries, from Afghanistan to Kenya. According to producers, more than 65 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes because of war, famine and climate change. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Human Flow Courtesy Amazon Studios

Wonder. It's a benefit screening of Stephen Chbosky's new family dramedy, which is based on R.J. Palacio's New York Times best-seller with the same title. It follows August "Auggie" Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a boy with facial differences, as he enters fifth grade at a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson also star. All proceeds from the screening benefit the Moebius Syndrome Foundation and the Children's Craniofacial Association. Presenters caution seating is limited, so reserve tickets now. Starlight Cinema City, 5635 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, (714) 970-6700; starlightcinemas.com. Sat., 6:30 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow casts K.A.O.S. in Santa Ana and Midnight Insanity in Long Beach. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Bolshoi Ballet's The Taming of the Shrew. Principal dancers Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov clash, challenge and eventually give themselves to one another in the Bolshoi production that is simulcast in theaters nationwide. Featuring the choreography of Jean-Christophe Maillot, this take on Shakespeare's rowdy comedy is about a shrew who believes no man can possibly match her as Petruchio shows up to take the challenge. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. $18. Also at Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Sun., noon, and Tues., 7:30 p.m. $13-$16; and Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 12:55 p.m., and Tues., 7:30 p.m. $17.

The Birdcage United Artists

The Birdcage. This month's staff pick is Mike Nichols' remake of the classic Oscar-nominated French farce La Cage aux Folles. The late, great Robin Williams plays the popular Miami drag club the Birdcage's gay owner Armand Goldman, whose son (Dan Futterman) reveals he is getting married to the daughter (Calista Flockhart) of a controversial Republican senator (Gene Hackman). Caught up in a sex scandal, the conservative politician and his wife (Dianne Wiest) decide to hide from the press at the home of Goldman, unaware of his flamboyant husband (Nathan Lane, who also nails it as a flamboyant husband on Modern Family). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. This is a special After School Club screening aimed at preschoolers, but it's a pretty fine 'toon as far as 'toons go for adults, though it needs more James Caan. The story centers on his genius son (voiced by Bill Hader) creating an invention that turns water into food, which is great until the contraption winds up in the upper atmosphere. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6334. Tues., 4 p.m. Free.

In the Mouth of Madness New Line Cinema

In the Mouth of Madness. I saw John Carpenter playing his movie themes with his band (not in Anaheim earlier this month, but in Oakland last year), and I must confess that any pulled from this 1995 mind-bender I would not have recognized because I have not seen/heard the film/soundtrack. Pity me because some Carpenter die-hards consider it his best flick. An insurance investigator (Sam Neill) and book editor (Julie Carmen) set out to find a missing horror author (Jürgen Prochnow, standing in for Stephen King). They somehow wind up in the fictional location of many of his novels and, at first, sense a major publicity stunt is being pulled by the writer. But then things apparently get freaky. Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed., 8 p.m. (Also Nov. 25.) $7-$10.