Finding Fantasy [Special Screenings, Aug. 10-17]

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Camino Real Park, 13602 Parkcenter Lane, Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., Aug. 10, 7:50 p.m. Free; also at Placentia Champions Sports Complex, 505 N. Jefferson, Placentia, (714) 993-8232; and Pearson Park Amphitheatre, 401 N. Lemon St., Anaheim, (714) 765-5274. Fri., dusk. Free; and at McFadden Park's Whitten Pool, 900 S. Melrose St., Placentia; www.placentia.org/movies. Sat., pool opens, 6 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.

North By Northwest. Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller, screening as part of a five-film tribute to the master, has Cary Grant chased all over the country by baddies thanks to mistaken identity. More impressive than the Mt. Rushmore set, luscious Eva Marie Saint and the famous crop-duster scene is how Grant's Roger Thornhill does it all in the same suit that only requires one quick press. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Aug. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., 5:30 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Fri., noon. Free.

Lilo & Stitch. A 2002 Disney animated science-fiction comedy-drama about a Hawaiian girl who adopts an unusual pet that turns out to be a notorious extra-terrestrial fugitive. Cordata Park, 18761 Cordata St., Fountain Valley; fountainvalley.org/856/Special-Events. Fri., activities, 6 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.

The Secret Life of Pets. It's the 3D-animated tale about a terrier named Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts a giant and unruly canine and they wind up in a truck bound for the pound. Washington Middle School, 716 E. La Habra Blvd., La Habra; www.lahabracity.com. Fri., activities, 6 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free; also at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, 26772 Avery Pkwy., Mission Viejo, (949) 305-5100; www.arroyotrabuco.com. Sat., concessions open, 6:30 p.m. (no outside food or drink allowed); screening, 7 p.m. Free.

Dream Empire. Documentary on the Chinese building bubble, the real-estate industry and the vast ghost towns that become dazzling metropolises on sales day thanks to advertising, perception/deception, the concept of home and "The Chinese Dream" wish fulfillment. The screening is brought to us by Cinema Orange, an Orange County Museum of Art and Newport Beach Film Festival partnership. It is presented on a Free Friday, when there is no admission charge for films or museum exhibits. Food trucks outside hawk inexpensive meals. But here is the deal: OCMA members can reserve Cinema Orange seats in advance. Free tickets are handed out beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the screening. Unclaimed OCMA member tickets are released 10 minutes before show time. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach; ocma.net. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In this J.K. Rowling story, writer Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) finds adventure in New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. Bring blankets, low chairs, pillows or cushions to watch the movie under the stars. The hotel chef's backyard barbecue fare, salads and snacks are available for purchase. Hotel Irvine, 17900 Jamboree Rd., Irvine; www.hotelirvine.com/movienights. Fri., 7 p.m. $5; kids younger than 5, free.

Moana. Disney's 56th animated feature is about a young princess and navigator (Auli'i Cravalho) searching the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Pkwy., Lake Forest; ca-lakeforest.civicplus.com. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; also at Eucalyptus Park, 100 N. Quintana Dr., Anaheim, (714) 765-5155. Fri., 7:45 p.m. Free; Tewinkle Park, Angels Playground, 885 Junipero Ave., Costa Mesa, (714) 754-5300. Wed., area opens, 5:45 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free; Elks Lodge 1952 (outdoors), 11551 Trask Ave., Garden Grove, (714) 534-0226. Wed., activities, 6:30 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.

A Bug's Life. This 1998 computer-animated Disney/Pixar movie is loosely inspired by the fable "The Ant and the Grasshopper" and the Kurosawa classic The Seven Samurai. Outcast inventor ant Flik (voiced by Dave Foley) recruits a group of circus bugs he mistakes for warriors when his colony is threatened by a group of grasshoppers. Yorba Regional Park, 7600 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, (714) 973-6838. Fri., dusk. Free.

Where the Wild Things Are. Three great minds—Spike Jonze, Dave Eggers and Maurice Sendak—came together to create this 2009 family adventure drama about a young boy who runs away from home and to an island where the creature inhabitants make him their king. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow casts K.A.O.S. (celebrating its third birthday at the Frida with this performance!) and Midnight Insanity (Art Theatre). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11:30 p.m. $10; also at Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Mune: Guardian of the Moon. Fathom Events simulcasts into theaters nationwide this 2014 French 3D children's computer-animated adventure fantasy film directed by Benoît Philippon and Alexandre Heboyan and written by Philippon and Jérôme Fansten. It is set in an imaginary world where a small creature must recover the sun that was stolen because of him. This English-language version features the vocal talents of Rob Lowe, Christian Slater, Patton Oswalt, Ed Helms and Jeff Dunham, and the program includes the GKIDS Minifest of short animation from around the world. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat., 12:55 p.m. $12.50.

Pocahontas. The 1995 animated Disney adventure drama gave the world a Native American Disney princess, in this case the daughter of an Algonquin chief who falls in love with an English soldier when colonists invade 17th-century Virginia. Mel Gibson, Linda Hunt and Christian Bale are among the voice actors. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

El Muerto (The Dead One). This 2007 live-action adaptation of producer Javier Hernandez's El Muerto: The Aztec Zombie comic-book series was directed by Brian Cox and stars Wilmer Valderrama as a 21-year-old Mexican-American who is abducted, sacrificed and sent back to the world of the living by the Aztec gods of death and destiny. They want Diego de la Muerte to fulfill an ancient prophecy, but that puts the woman he loves in the crosshairs. Animated shorts screen before the feature, and Cox and Hernandez host a Q&A after this benefit for the Latino Comics Expo (happening Nov. 11-12 at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach). All attendees receive a free El Muerto color print designed by Hernandez, and signed comics, prints and original art are raffled off. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 1 p.m. $15.

Bonnie & Clyde. Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics present this 50th-anniversary screening, simulcast in theaters nationwide, of Arthur Penn's crime drama that is loosely based on the lives of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, who set out on a bank-robbing crime spree in Depression-era Texas. Originally released on Aug. 13, 1967, the movie with Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in the titular roles has been called the blueprint for counterculture filmmaking. TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz provides pre- and post-screening commentary. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Batman and Harley Quinn. Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Animation beams into theaters nationwide the 29th film in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series. Directed by Sam Liu and written by Jim Krieg and Bruce Timm, who have also worked on Batman: The Animated Series, this flick has Batman and Nightwing forming an uneasy but needed alliance with Harley Quinn to stop Poison Ivy and Floronic Man from transforming people into plants. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $12.50.

Tokyo Godfathers. From co-directors Satoshi Kon and Shôgo Furuya comes this 2003 anime adventure about three homeless people on the streets of Tokyo finding a newborn on Christmas Eve. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Serenity. Joss Whedon's 2005 sci-fi adventure starring his frequent male muse Nathan Fillion is a movie classic, according to this screening's presenters. I'll take them at their word. The story involves a hardened veteran captain (Fillion) on the losing end of a galactic war. To scrape by, he pulls off small crimes and transport-for-hire on his ship, Serenity, but the ol' skipper may have met his match after welcoming aboard two fugitives of the universe's dominate coalition that will stop at nothing to capture them. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Away From Her. The husband of a woman with Alzheimer's disease reflects on his marriage and past infidelities, which influences his eventual decisions on how best to provide for his wife's happiness. Alzheimer's Orange County, 2515 McCabe Way, Irvine; www.alzoc.org. Wed., 1 p.m. Free.

The Princess Bride. Rob Reiner's excellent 1987 adventure movie has a swashbuckler (Cary Elwes) trying to save his childhood sweetheart (Robin Wright) from marrying President Underwood. Fencing, fighting and a lot of Wright-Kevin Spacey scenery chewing ensue. Oh, wait, wrong show. You are supposed to read the book before the Teen Book to Movie Club screening. Fullerton Main Library, Teen Area, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Wed., 4 p.m. Free.

Confessions of a Shopaholic. A college grad (Isla Fisher) lands a job as a financial journalist in New York City, which is ground zero for her shopping addiction. She then falls for a wealthy entrepreneur (Hugh Dancy). Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

The Dark Knight. It's the Christopher Nolan Batman movie that won Heath Ledger an Oscar—posthumously, sadly—for his inspired portrayal of the Joker. The Caped Crusader (Christian Bale), police Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) team up to wipe out organized crime in Gotham City for good. It seems to be working until the Joker throws Gotham into anarchy, and Batman finds himself at the line between hero and vigilante. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Vertigo. In this 1958 Alfred Hitchcock classic, Jimmy Stewart is John "Scottie" Ferguson, a retired San Francisco police detective who suffers from acrophobia and a mean case of the hots for his old college pal's wife Madeleine (Kim Novak), who may be nuts, suicidal and trying to lead Scottie to high places. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., Aug. 16-17, 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Explorers. I barely remember Joe Dante's 1985 family adventure comedy about a boy who is obsessed with 1950s sci-fi movies having a recurring dream about a blueprint. He draws it for an inventor friend, and along with a third kid, they build a spaceship from it. See a very young Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix. Fullerton Main Library, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Aug. 17, 1 p.m. Free.

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast; Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted; and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Chinatown. The fictional retelling of the true story of how Los Angeles acquired rights to Owens Valley water and diverted it to the city, permitting LA to grow and prosper—and for land investors to become wealthy by snatching up real estate that would be given plentiful access to water. Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston star. Though Roman Polanski's film is confounding, like the best noir detective thrillers are, the script by Robert Towne has been called the best ever written. Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake introduces the 1974 neo-noir mystery as part of the museum's 2017 Film Night program. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.

The Book of Life. The 2014 animated comedy about Mexican childhood friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) both wanting to marry their mutual amiga Maria (Zoë Saldana), but the love triangle is even more complicated by battling husband-and-wife deities. Frontier Park, 1400 Mitchell Ave., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., Aug. 17, 7:45 p.m. Free.

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who—The Five Doctors. Mystery Science Theater 3000 refugees Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett riff wise on the 1983 Doctor Who film The Five Doctors, in which someone is taking the Doctor's past selves out of time and space and placing them in a vast wilderness. As the various incarnations of the Doctor join forces, they learn they are in the Death Zone on their home world of Gallifrey, fighting Daleks, Cybermen, Yeti, and a devious Time Lord Traitor who is using the Doctor and his companions to discover the ancient secrets of Rassilon, the first and most powerful ruler of Gallifrey. FUCK! I am so high right now. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Aug. 17, 8 p.m. $15.