Even Artichokes Have Hearts [Special Screenings, July 20-27]

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., July 20, 6:30 p.m. Free; also at Placentia Champions Sports Complex, 505 N. Jefferson St., Placentia, (714) 993-8232. Fri., dusk. Free.

NT Live: Angels In America. It's part one of National Theatre's new staging of Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning, two-part play, whose full title is Angels In America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the London production beamed into U.S. theaters stars Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Nathan Lane, James McArdle and Russell Tovey. Part two hits the same theaters the following Thursday. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Part 1: Thurs., July 20, 7 p.m. Part II: Thurs., July 27, 7 p.m. $18-$24 each night.

The Greeter. Producer Martin Yewchuck introduces his documentary as part of Laguna Art Museum's 2017 Film Night program. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971. Thurs., July 20, 7 p.m. Free with museum admission.

Moana. Disney's 56th animated feature is about a young princess and navigator (Auli'i Cravalho) searching the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. Centennial Park, 14722 Devonshire Ave., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., July 20, 7:50 p.m. Free; also at Grand Park, 6101 City Lights Dr., Aliso Viejo, (949) 243-7750. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; and Hurless Barton Park Amphitheater, 4601 Casa Loma Ave., Yorba Linda, (714) 961-7100. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

The Immigrant and Shoulder Arms. Watching silent Chaplin flicks can be cool, but something about the black-and-white film and having to read cards can make these old eyes sleepy, even if live musicians are performing the score. So I can't recommend this . . . What? There's whiskey, too? I'm SO there! ER Film Nights and Long Beach Heritage Museum host the screening of movies from 1917-18, the performance of the score and more by the Alexanders father-and-son duo and the pouring of Teeling Whiskey paired with Roxanne's delightful hors d'oeuvres. The Exhibition Room, 1117 E. Wardlow Rd., Long Beach, (562) 826-2940. Thurs., July 20, 8 p.m. $30. 21+.

Return to Nuke 'Em High Vol. 1 and Return to Nuke 'Em High Vol. 2. Lloyd Kaufman, the subject of the Frida's Directors Series, is scheduled to appear at this double feature. Celebrate 50 years of filmmaking with the 2013 film that took viewers of 1986's Class of Nuke 'Em High back to the Troma school, where the glee club has mutated into a gang of monsters that Chrissy and Lauren must stop. The battle continues in Vol. 2. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., July 20, 8 p.m. $10.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Fri., noon. Free.

WALL-E. The 2008 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature has the last robot on Earth, Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class (WALL-E), spending his days tidying up the planet. It's a lonely gig until he spots EVE (Elissa Knight), a sleek and shapely probe sent back to Earth on a scanning mission. Rancho Santa Margarita Library, 30902 La Promesa, Rancho Santa Margarita, (949) 549-6094. Fri., 2 p.m. Free.

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Cool off in the pool before catching the movie at the first venue listed. La Habra High School, Stadium Pool, 801 W. Highlander Ave., La Habra, (562) 383-4205. Fri., pool opens, 5:30 p.m.; screening, dusk. $5; children aged 2 and younger, free; also at Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Pkwy., Lake Forest; ca-lakeforest.civicplus.com. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; and Arovista Park, 415 W. Elm St., Brea, (714) 990-7112. Fri., 8 p.m. Free.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The same year (1986) that this movie came out with Matthew Broderick lip-synching the Beatles version of "Twist & Shout," Rodney Dangerfield actually sang a cover of the Top Notes song in Back to School. Yet which performance does everyone yammer on about? This proves Rodney really did get no respect, no respect at all. Mason Regional Park, 18712 University Dr., Irvine, (949) 923-2220. Fri., dusk. Free.

The Princess Bride. Rob Reiner's excellent 1987 adventure movie has a swashbuckler (Cary Elwes) trying to save his childhood sweetheart (Robin Wright) from marrying President Underwood. Fencing, fighting and a lot of Wright-Kevin Spacey scenery chewing in the last season streamed on Netflix ensue. Oh, wait, wrong show. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

Tangled. In this animated Disney flick from 2010, Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi) is a bandit hiding from the kingdom in a tower. Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) is the tower's longtime resident who takes him captive. But she wants the heck out, so they hatch a plan. Juarez Park, 841 S. Sunset St., Anaheim, (714) 765-5155. Fri., 7:45 p.m. Free.

Kuso. Experimental filmmaker Flying Lotus' fever dream has produced audience walkouts. Heck, even its latest trailer grossed people out. The "story" is set in Los Angeles after a devastating earthquake. A series of interwoven segments feature the likes of Tim Heidecker (of Tim and Eric fame), Hannibal Buress (of calling out Cosby the rapist fame) and George Clinton (of make my funk a P-Funk fame). Music is featured from Akira Yamaoka, Thundercat, Aphex Twin and electronic DJ Steve Ellison (a.k.a. Flying Lotus). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri.-Sat., 10 p.m. $10.

Hackers. The 1995 cyberpunk cult classic stars a young Angelina Jolie, Jonny Lee Miller and pride of Tustin High Matthew Lillard. The movie's ridiculousness was superbly exposed by the How Did This Get Made? podcast crew, so it's a perfect Friday Night Freakouts entry, no? The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $10.

Food Evolution. First, apologies for the incorrect date given for Scott Hamilton Kennedy's documentary in a previous Special Screenings column. Second, Neil deGrasse Tyson still narrates this film on the controversy swirling around genetically modified organisms (GMOs). From Iowa cornfields to Hawaiian papaya groves to Ugandan banana farms, the debate around GMO food rages. Funded by the Institute of Food Technologists, a nonprofit composed of food scientists from around the world, the doc aims to separate hype from science. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Seven Samurai. I wonder how many people, like me, saw The Magnificent Seven before catching director Akira Kurosawa's 1954 landmark film that inspired it. In 16th-century Japan, villagers hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. Often referred to as the first modern action movie, Seven Samurai features multiple setups, shot angles and plot elements that have pained western filmmakers for more than half a century. The Frida Cinema; 0x000Athefridacinema.org. Sat.-Sun., 12:30 p.m. $7; also 5:30 p.m. $10.

Wreck It Ralph. Dude, it's like you're locked inside a video game . . . with Sarah Silverman. Grrrrrrrr . . . Orville R. Lewis Park, 3662 Kempton Dr., Los Alamitos, (562) 430-1073. Sat., 6:30 p.m. Free.

The Little Mermaid. Ariel, a 16-year-old mermaid, is forbidden by her father King Triton from mixing with the humans on land, but doggone it, she's gone and fallen for a handsome prince in this 1989 flick that reenergized Disney animation. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a muscular man named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Kiki's Delivery Service. Anime master Hayao Miyazaki's beloved coming-of-age story follows a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt. Studio Ghibli Fest screenings are co-sponsored by Fathom Events and GKIDS, the distributor of Miyazaki's animated features. Also shown are GKIDS Minifest award-winning short animated films from all around the world. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Krikorian's Buena Park Metroplex 18, 8290 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, (714) 826-2152; Krikorian's San Clemente Cinema 6, 641B Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente, (949) 661-7469; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com or www.ghiblifest.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. (dubbed into English). $12.50; also Mon., 7 p.m. (English subtitles). $12.50.

Devdas. Celebrating its 15th anniversary is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hindi romantic drama about a man (Shahrukh Khan) finding and losing the love of his life. As Devdas, Khan makes his way back home to India after a decade abroad, with plans to marry his childhood best friend, Paro (Aishwarya Rai). But Devdas' parents (Vijay Crishna and Smita Jaykar) oppose the marriage because they view Paro's family, who descended from a line of dancers, as lower class. Eventually, Paro marries another man, and the despondent Devdas spirals out of control. AMC Fullerton, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, (714) 992-6962; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Westpark 8, 3735 Alton Pkwy., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 2 & 7 p.m. $10.

Stand and Deliver. Edward James Olmos' Oscar-nominated performance centers this true story from 1988 about a Los Angeles high-school teacher who drives his students to excellence at calculus. It's shown on a big screen next to the venue. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org/MovieMondays. Mon., dusk. Free.

Amélie. I'm sorry, but it does not seem like it was 16 years ago that Jean-Pierre Jeunet's valentine starring the amazing Audrey Tautou first hit theaters. She plays a young woman in central Paris, where she finds a lost treasure in her flat and tries to return it to the apartment's former occupant. His pleased reaction ignites a passion in Amélie to fill the lives of those around her with joy . . . and then she's smitten by eccentric moped rider (are there any other kind?) Nino. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 8 p.m. $10.

The New York Hardcore Chronicles. Director Drew Stone's promise of an incredible journey through the community and culture of the iconic New York hardcore scene was already a hot ticket as this column was being compiled. He apparently shot his flick in an episodic format, with more than 60 interviews, never-before-seen footage, photos and a "blazing" soundtrack. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Mon., 9 p.m. $15.

Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum. Nashville meets Manhattan as the seven-time Grammy Award-winning group performs in the former vaudeville theater United Palace in Washington Heights. The 14-song set by Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood includes the first live performance of songs from their new album, Heart Break. This one-night event also features a look at the making of the highly anticipated album, exclusive interviews and a special acoustic performance. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $15.

Back to the Future. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) go from the 1980s back to the '50s to prevent damage done from going back to the past—otherwise they'll mess up the future. Got it? Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Julie & Julia. Meryl Streep absolutely melts into the role of Julia Child in Nora Ephron's dramedy that contrasts the famous TV chef's early culinary career with New York blogger Julie Powell's (Amy Adams) attempt decades later to prepare all 524 recipes in Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking in 365 days. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

The Band Wagon. The 1953 Vincente Minnelli musical stars Fred Astaire as a washed-up movie star giving Broadway a go. But the maniacal director (Jack Buchanan) turns in a flop. Musical highlights include "That's Entertainment," "Dancing In the Dark" and "Shine Your Shoes." Cyd Charisse, Oscar Levant, Nanette Fabric and Ava Gardner (playing herself!) round out the cast. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Tromeo & Juliet and Terror Firmer. Troma/Lloyd Kaufman fever continues with a double bill headlined by the surprisingly faithful 1996 Shakespeare adaptation, although Motörhead's Lemmy does narrate, sex and violence abound, and there's a giant with a pig. Three years later came Terror Firmer, a fitting closer to July's Directors Series tribute to Kaufman, as it honors all Troma films that came before it and is based on the studio founder's autobiography All I Need to Know About Filmmaking I Learned From the Toxic Avenger. Kaufman plays an insane, blind filmmaker trying to create a work of art with a low-budget crew that is also dealing with an on-set love triangle and a sexually conflicted, bomb-toting serial killer. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., July 26-27, 8 p.m. $10.

The Secret Life of Pets. It's the 3D-animated tale about a terrier named Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts a giant, unruly canine and they wind up in a truck bound for the pound. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Cedar Grove Park, 11385 Pioneer Rd., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., July 27, activities, 5:30 p.m.; screening, 7:50 p.m. Free.