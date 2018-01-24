 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Meghan King Edmonds is outta here!EXPAND
Meghan King Edmonds is outta here!
Bravo

Meghan King Edmonds is Leaving OC to Become Real Housewife

Matt Coker | January 24, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

"I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts. Oh, the irony!"

Meghan King Edmonds, in an announcement Tuesday that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County

Related Stories


The wife of former Angels outfielder Jim Edmonds, who slammed into the Big A wall in center so many times it left a permanent indentation, is leaving after three seasons to permanently relocate to the Midwest, where the couple plan to raise their toddler Aspen and twin boys who are due in June. Jim Edmonds is a baseball commentator on TV in the region.

The couple sold their Newport Beach home in June 2017 at just less than $3 million.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” Meghan Edmonds wrote on Instagram, referring fans to the full announcement on her Bravo TV blog here:

https://www.meghankedmonds.com/goodbye-rhoc/.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Popular Stories

©2018 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >