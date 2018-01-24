Meghan King Edmonds is Leaving OC to Become Real Housewife

"I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts. Oh, the irony!"
The wife of former Angels outfielder Jim Edmonds, who slammed into the Big A wall in center so many times it left a permanent indentation, is leaving after three seasons to permanently relocate to the Midwest, where the couple plan to raise their toddler Aspen and twin boys who are due in June. Jim Edmonds is a baseball commentator on TV in the region.
The couple sold their Newport Beach home in June 2017 at just less than $3 million.
“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” Meghan Edmonds wrote on Instagram, referring fans to the full announcement on her Bravo TV blog here:
