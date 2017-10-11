Don't Go In the Lake [Special Screenings, Oct. 12-19]

Friday the 13th Paramount Pictures

The Long Way Back: The Story of Todd "Z-Man" Zalkins. Written by Todd Zalkins and directed by Richard Yelland, The Long Way Back is that rare film that will delight hardcore fans of a band (in this case Sublime), locals (because of all the Long Beach and Orange County touchstones) and everyone else (because it's just so fucking compelling). These screenings mark the documentary's worldwide release Tuesday on video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes and Amazon—with audience Q&As after each showing with Z-Man himself! Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Thurs., Oct. 12, 5:30 & 8 p.m. $20.

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton. Rory Kennedy's newish documentary (which opened April's Newport Beach Film Festival) chronicles the big-wave surfer's amazing career that continues despite the punishment his well-chiseled body has taken (and keeps taking). It's a warts-and-all portrayal of a superstar surfer who barely competes. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 12, 5:30 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Walking the Waking Journey. Windward Way Recovery, Casa Capri and Newport Academy present this documentary on Lama Tenzin Choegel's mission to rescue and educate the orphaned and abandoned children of one of the most remote regions of the Himalayas. Sonnee Weedn moderates an audience Q&A with Choegel after the screening. Lido Theater, 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, (949) 673-8350. Thurs., Oct. 12, doors open, 6:15 p.m.; screening, 7 p.m. Free, but RSVP through eventbrite.com.

Beasts of No Nation. Chapman University's Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education presents a community screening of this 2015 film based on Uzodinma Iweala's 2005 novel of the same name. A picture we'll someday laud as among the best of the decade, it charts the tortured path that led young Agu (Abraham Attah) to become a child soldier in an unnamed African country. Shot in Ghana and written, co-produced and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who acted as his own cinematographer, Beasts of No Nation resembles a documentary—albeit one centered by another amazing performance from Idris Elba, who breathes humanity into reprehensible souls like no other. Chapman University, Memorial Hall, 1 University Dr., Orange, (714) 628-7377. Thurs., Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Free.

Happy Death Day. This NBCUniversal release opens in theaters Friday, but you can see it for free the night before. Christopher Landon's latest thriller is about a college student (La La Land's Jessica Rothe) reliving the day of her murder until she figures out who killed her. Chapman University, Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Marion Knott Studios, Folino Theater, 283 N. Cypress St., Orange, (714) 997-6765; chapman.edu/dodge/. Thurs., Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Free, but first come, first seated.

Beauty and the Beast Disney

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain. Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) directs and Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Penny Dreadful), Sarah DuMont (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Don Jon) and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion) star in the incredible true story of Eric LeMarque. He was a former Olympic hockey player who got lost snowboarding alone and out of bounds at Mammoth Mountain on Feb. 6, 2004, survived for a week eating pine nuts and needles in a makeshift igloo in the Sierra Nevada wilderness, and after his rescue . . . well, due to the ravages of frostbite, he won't be joining the Joffrey. The film is simulcast in theaters nationwide. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Oct. 12, 7 p.m. $10.50-$12.50.

Pet Sematary. Come for Mary Lambert's creepy 1989 chiller screening in honor of source material maker Stephen King; stay for the Ramones' catchy title track. A doctor (Dale Midkiff) moves his family to Maine, where their cat is accidentally killed. But a friendly local yokel (Fred Gwynne) tells of an old pet cemetery where buried dead things don't stay dead. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 5:30 p.m. $7-$10.

RWBY Volume 5. It's the premiere of the newest episode of the popular western-style anime show that is pronounced "Ruby." Carrying on with the characters of original, now-departed creator Monty Oum, Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna and Gray G. Haddock drop viewers into the world of Remnant, where Huntresses-in-training Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long must together battle dark forces bent on destroying humanity. The one-night event simulcast in theaters nationwide includes exclusive interviews with the talent behind the global phenomenon. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $12.50.