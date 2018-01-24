 


A 6-year-old can dream . . .
Courtesy of Animation Show of Shows

Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball Nominated for Academy Award

Matt Coker | January 24, 2018 | 5:00am
It was announced early Tuesday that Dear Basketball, which sprang out of Kobe Bryant's NBA retirement poem of the same name, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short.

The six-minute film, which screened during December's Animation Show of Shows at the Frida Cinema in downtown Santa Ana, goes up against fellow Oscar nominees Lou, Garden Party, Negative Space and Revolting Rhymes.

The 90th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast on March 4.

Bryant is executive producer of Dear Basketball through his Newport Beach multilevel business Kobe Inc. and Kobe Studios. The short was directed by former Disney animator Glen Keane, and its music was scored by legendary film composer John Williams.

Newport Coast resident and future first-ballot NBA Hall of Famer Bryant expressed his thrill at the Oscar nomination via Twitter.

Twitter/@kobebryant

He also received congratulations there from a certain ESPN commentator.

Twitter/@stephenasmith

As I wrote in my preview of the 19th-annual Animation Show of Shows, Bryant and Keane decided early on to use hand-drawn as opposed to computer-generated images, and the result to me resembles the 1985 A-ha music video for the song "Take On Me." Sketches get filled in with more color as time marches on for a 6-year-old boy who ultimately realizes his dream of becoming a basketball star.

You no longer have to go to a festival to see the film, as Bryant makes it available here:

https://www.go90.com/videos/261MflWkD3N

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

