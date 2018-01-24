Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball Nominated for Academy Award

It was announced early Tuesday that Dear Basketball, which sprang out of Kobe Bryant's NBA retirement poem of the same name, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short.

The six-minute film, which screened during December's Animation Show of Shows at the Frida Cinema in downtown Santa Ana, goes up against fellow Oscar nominees Lou, Garden Party, Negative Space and Revolting Rhymes.

The 90th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast on March 4.

Bryant is executive producer of Dear Basketball through his Newport Beach multilevel business Kobe Inc. and Kobe Studios. The short was directed by former Disney animator Glen Keane, and its music was scored by legendary film composer John Williams.

Newport Coast resident and future first-ballot NBA Hall of Famer Bryant expressed his thrill at the Oscar nomination via Twitter.

He also received congratulations there from a certain ESPN commentator.

As I wrote in my preview of the 19th-annual Animation Show of Shows, Bryant and Keane decided early on to use hand-drawn as opposed to computer-generated images, and the result to me resembles the 1985 A-ha music video for the song "Take On Me." Sketches get filled in with more color as time marches on for a 6-year-old boy who ultimately realizes his dream of becoming a basketball star.

You no longer have to go to a festival to see the film, as Bryant makes it available here:

