Baby-Proofing a Guillotine? [Special Screenings, Oct. 19-26]

Chavela. Catherine Fund and Daresha Kyi's new documentary ended its run at the just-concluded OC Film Fiesta, then moved to the Frida for a week that ends with these screenings. It's about Mexican ranchera legend Chavela Vargas, an LGBTQ icon whose praises are sung by Pedro Almodóvar, Elena Benarroch and Miguel Bosé. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 19, 5, 7 & 9 p.m. $7-$10.

Children of Men. Diocese of Orange's Office of Life, Justice and Peace, as part of Life and Dignity Month, hosts a screening of the thriller set in 2027, when women have become infertile. A former activist agrees to help transport a pregnant woman to a sanctuary at sea. The film is followed by a panel discussion with Maria Arroyo, relationship manager of Catholic Relief Services, and Greg Walgenbach, director of Life, Justice & Peace with the diocese. Christ Cathedral Academy, Freed Theater, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove; www.rcbo.org. Thurs., Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. $5.

Dolphin Tale. Family Movie Night features Charles Martin Smith's 2011 gem about a boy befriending a dolphin whose tail was lost in a crab trap (a.k.a. the story of my life). Ashley Judd, Harry Connick Jr. and the Almighty himself Morgan Freeman star. Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Shalom Italia. Soka Community Cinema presents the PBS POV documentary on three Italian Jewish brothers who set off on a journey through Tuscany in search of a cave where they hid as children to escape the Nazis. Their quest—which is full of humor, food and Tuscan landscapes—straddles the boundary between history, myth and communal memory. Soka University, Pauling Hall 216, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo, (949) 480-4000. Thurs., Oct. 19, 7 p.m. Free.

Creepshow. Frida's Stephen King Month celebration continues with his anthology collaboration with the late, great George Romero. King appears in one story as a rural fellow who has a too-close encounter of the third kind. There's also frightful nuggets on a monster that escapes from a holding cell, a husband (Leslie Nielsen) who gets back at his cheating wife, and a homeowner (E.G. Marshall) with a very intense bug problem. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 5 p.m. $7-$10.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch Universal Pictures

Halloween III: Season of the Witch. HorrorBuzz.com senior editor Jeff Heimbuch is your host for this screening of Tommy Lee Wallace's 1982 horror flick that I believe is the only one from the franchise missing Michael Myers. The story revolves around Halloween-mask company Silver Shamrock trying to pull off the mass murder of children and the mass annoyance of yours truly every time that Silver Shamrock commercial jingle plays. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Hausu (House). OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts presents Nobuhiko Ôbayashi's 1977 deranged horror oddity about a schoolgirl (Kimiko Ikegami) who brings six classmates to her aunt's creaky country home, where unexpected (and, for horror fans, unprecedented) evil awaits. The film is presented in Japanese with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Hausu The Criterion Collection

Camp Frida. For one night only—actually, most of a night and part of a morning—Frida's camp counselors present 12 straight hours of camp games, merit badges and what are billed as "some of the creepiest, woodsiest, goriest films to ever make you think twice about going back to camp!" Most titles "are being kept under lock and key," although we do know that up first is Sam Raimi's 1981 camp horror classic The Evil Dead and up last is its 1987 sequel Evil Dead II. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.-9 a.m. $20 (no passes or member discounts).

HalloVeen Party! Disney Junior At the Movies invites children and parents to arrive in costumes and sing, dance, play and celebrate the most spooktacular time of the year with four Disney Junior shows, including Mickey and the Roadster Racers and the never-before-seen Vampirina. AMC Downtown Disney, 1565 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sat. & Thurs., Oct. 26, 10 a.m. $10.50-$12.50. (Also Oct. 28, 12:55 p.m.)

The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney

The Nightmare Before Christmas. Tim Burton's animated classic about Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king Jack Skellington (voiced by Danny Elfman), who becomes bored with frightening people before accidentally stumbling upon Christmastown, whose bright colors and warm spirits give him a new lease on life. Beachfront Cinema at Huntington State Beach, Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach; beachfrontcinema.com. Sat., 5 p.m. $10-$45.

Hotel Transylvania 2. Computer 3D-animated flick has Dracula (Adam Sandler) inviting his monster pals to his daughter Mavis' (Selena Gomez) 118th birthday, and all goes well until a normal guy (Andy Samberg) stumbles into the party and falls hard for Mavis. Food is available, but you can also bring your own. City Gym and Pool, 1600 Palm Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 960-8884. Sat., 6:15 p.m. Free.

Lace Monster. Adam Fiske's short horror film premieres, followed by an "Interview With the Vampire." Prizes are raffled, desserts are consumed, and those in Gothic attire are judged (not for being Goth, but for best-dressed costume honors). Producers say to not worry if you can't make it out, as Lace Monster will also be posted on YouTube. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 9 p.m. $11.50.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow cast Midnight Insanity. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Le Corsaire Damir Yusupov/Bolshoi Ballet

Le Corsaire. The Bolshoi Ballet production beamed from Moscow into theaters across the U.S. was inspired by Lord Byron's epic poem and features choreography reworked by Alexei Ratmansky from Marius Petipa's exotic 19th-century classic. At a bustling Turkish market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem. He decides to sell her to Pasha, spurring Conrad to hatch a kidnapping plan. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. $15; also at Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Sun., 12:55 p.m.; Tues., 7 p.m. $14-$17.

South. The 1919 silent film features real footage Robert Hurley shot of Sir Ernest Shackleton's expedition to Antarctica aboard the ship Endurance, which got crushed and stranded in ice. The original movie was released just three days after Shackleton and his crew returned from the harrowing ordeal. This presentation features live narration and piano accompaniment by Robert York. Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, Norma Kershaw Auditorium, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3600. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $9-$12.

The Awakening: Discovering Your Life's Purpose. The Institute for Human Development presents a live spoken-word event and premiere of a film based on Glenn Grant's book The Awakening: An Existential Life. The author of Compound Wealth and The Psychology of Higher Living addresses the nihilism that plagues modern man and argues there is more to each of us than what we do, what we earn and what we own. He aims to bring consciousness to a higher level to unlock one's full potential. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, (714) 990-7722. Sun., 3 p.m. $30.

The Lair of the White Worm Lionsgate

The Lair of the White Worm. This gonzo adaptation of a Bram Stoker novella has sisters Eve and Mary (Catherine Oxenberg and Sammi Davis) mourning the disappearance of their parents. A young archaeologist who is their lodger (Peter Capaldi) unearths a skull on their property he believes comes from a mythical beast slain generations ago by ancestors of the current lord (Hugh Grant). A surreal mystery, erotic thriller and British comedy ensue. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Reel Rock 11. We've had surf porn, snow porn and good, old-fashioned, San Fernando Valley-produced porn porn, and now North Face gives us rock porn, which, judging by the title, the outdoors clothier has done 10 times before. At this joint Chapman Outdoors Club and Southern California Mountaineering Association presentation, you'll see climbers of all stripes scaling sheer cliffs as they narrate what is going on inside their heads when doing so, with alternative music serving as the movie soundtrack. Chapman University, Hashinger Science Center 150, Irvine Lecture Hall, 1 University Dr., Orange; chapman.edu. Tues., 7 p.m. Free.

The Fly 20th Century Fox

The Fly. It's the Kurt Neumann-directed, Vincent Price-starring original from 1958, when a scientist suffers a horrific accident involving his newly invented teleportation device and a common housefly. Just remember these four words spoken in a squeaky voice: "'Elp me . . . 'elp meeeeee!!!" Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

Revive Us 2: A National Family Meeting. Last year's Revive Us is said to have been a "remarkable success," but because racial, political, economic and religious tensions persist and compound daily, Christian actor Kirk Cameron once again tries to lead everyone down the path to unity via a live event beamed into theaters nationwide. He is joined by Dr. Ben Carson, Joni Eareckson Tada, filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick, and others. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 8 p.m. $15. (Encore Nov. 1, 7 p.m.)

The Shining Warner Bros.

The Shining. Frida's Stephen King Month celebration concludes with an adaptation that, on the one hand, he does not care for but, on another, was voted by Entertainment Weekly the No. 1 Scariest Film of All Time. Stanley Kubrick's modern horror masterpiece of 1980 stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, who has brought his wife (Shelley Duvall) and son (Danny Lloyd) to look over the elegant Overlook Hotel deep in the Colorado Rockies in the wintery off-season. Once the family is totally alone there . . . well . . . let's just say things take a turn. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Wed.-Thurs., Oct. 25-26, 7:30 p.m. (also Oct. 28, 5 p.m.) $7-$10; also at Regency South Coast Village, (714) 557-5701. Wed. Call for show time. $9.

Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead. Fathom Events rebroadcasts the Mystery Science Theater 3000 alums' 2013 riff session on the late George Romero's original, über-influential zombie flick. (Honestly, The Walking Dead owes his estate big-time.) The story surrounds a disparate group of folks taking refuge in an abandoned house to avoid flesh eaters roaming the countryside. Ben (Duane Jones) does his best to control the situation, but the group dynamic breaks down as scores of zombies surround the house—and especially after they start finding ways in. AMC Downtown Disney, (714) 776-2355; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $13-$15.

War Horse Touchstone Pictures

War Horse. We begin with Albert (Jeremy Irvine) growing up with his beloved horse Joey on a farm in the British countryside. When World War I breaks out, Albert's father sells Joey to the British cavalry. Joey thus begins an odyssey of joy, sorrow and danger, transforming everyone he meets along the way. Albert, meanwhile, searches the battlefields of France for his equine buddy. Fullerton Main Library, Osborne Auditorium, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Oct. 26, 1 p.m. Free.

Being Mortal. The final screening that is part of the Diocese of Orange Office of Life, Justice and Peace's Life and Dignity Month is the PBS Frontline documentary on writer and surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande's exploration of the relationship between doctors and patients near death. Christ Cathedral Academy, Freed Theater, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove; www.rcbo.org. Thurs., Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. $5.