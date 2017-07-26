As You Wish [Special Screenings, July 27-Aug. 3]

The Princess Bride Lions Gate Entertainment

The Secret Life of Pets. It's the 3D-animated tale about a terrier named Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts a giant, unruly canine and they wind up in a truck bound for the pound. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Cedar Grove Park, 11385 Pioneer Rd., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., July 27, activities, 5:30 p.m.; screening, 7:50 p.m. Free.

NT Live: Angels In America. It's part two of National Theatre's new staging of Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning, two-part play, whose full title is Angels In America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the London production beamed into U.S. theaters stars Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Nathan Lane, James McArdle and Russell Tovey. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., July 27, 7 p.m. $18-$24.

Tromeo & Juliet and Terror Firmer. Troma/Lloyd Kaufman fever continues with a double bill headlined by the surprisingly faithful 1996 Shakespeare adaptation, although Motörhead's Lemmy does narrate, ultra-sex and violence abound, and there's a giant with a pig. Three years later came Terror Firmer, a fitting closer to July's the Directors Series tribute to Kaufman, as it honors all Troma films that came before it and is based on the studio founder's autobiography, All I Need to Know About Filmmaking I Learned From the Toxic Avenger. Kaufman plays an insane, blind filmmaker trying to create a work of art with a low-budget crew that is also dealing with an on-set love triangle and a sexually conflicted, bomb-toting serial killer. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., July 27, 8 p.m. $10.

History of Rock 'n' Roll. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series event features discussions, film clips and audio recordings from the rock & roll era (1940s-'70s). Cal State Fullerton, Mackey Auditorium, Ruby Gerontology Center, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Fri., noon. Free.

Friday Fever. Watch skateboard movies, hear live music, play games, consume pizza and soda, and enter contests and prize giveaways. Etnies Skate Park, 20028 Lake Forest Dr., Lake Forest, (949) 916-5870. Fri., 6 p.m. $5 donation.

Cinema na Vila Autodromo Courtesy UFSC

Cinema na Vila Autodromo (Cinema of Vila Autodromo). Organized by 2017 California-Pacific Triennial artist Nancy Popp, this screening is part of a series of public programs and actions that seek to connect community-based movements resisting displacement in Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles and several Orange County cities. Actually shown is a series of films produced by and about the supporters and residents of Vila Autodromo, who struggled with their village's displacement by developers before the last Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The screening is brought to us by Cinema Orange, an Orange County Museum of Art and Newport Beach Film Festival partnership. It is presented on a Free Friday, when there is no admission charge for films or museum exhibits. Food trucks outside hawk inexpensive meals. But here is the deal: OCMA members can reserve Cinema Orange seats in advance. Free tickets are handed out beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of the screening; unclaimed OCMA member tickets are released 10 minutes before show time. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Dr., Newport Beach; ocma.net. Fri., 7 p.m. Free.

The BFG. The title of Steven Spielberg's 2016 fantasy film, adapted from the Roald Dahl book, refers to the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance), a 24-foot behemoth who at first frightens 10-year-old Sophie (Ruby Barnhill), who comes to learn he is actually quite gentle and charming. But their relationship does not sit right with townsfolk. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

The BFG Disney

Finding Dory. Oh, there she is, behind that $1.002 billion in global box office. Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 923-2240. Fri., dusk. Free.

Sing. The 3D-animated musical is about a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition. Humans voicing the animal character include Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. Placentia Champions Sports Complex, 505 N. Jefferson, Placentia, (714) 993-8232. Fri., dusk. Free.

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Valley of the Dolls was a popular novel that became a 1967 melodrama on the big screen. Words in the title is about all it has in common with sexploitation master Russ Meyer's 1970 "sequel," which was written by future thumbs-up critic Roger Ebert. The barely there story is about an all-girl rock band getting swallowed up in decadent Hollywood. Coming from the mind that brought us Vixen! and Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, Dolls features trippy camera work, it's-a-mod-mod-world tunes and a whole lotta large breasts, making it a perfect OC Weekly Friday Night Freakouts selection. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $10.

Birthright: A War Story Courtesy Tamarkin Productions

Birthright: A War Story. This documentary is billed as "the real-life Handmaid's Tale. It examines how women are being jailed, physically violated and even put at risk of dying because of the aggressive campaign to take control of reproductive health care and to allow states, courts and religious doctrine to govern whether, when and how women will bear children. Filmmakers Civia Tamarkin and Luchina Fisher explore "the accelerating gains of the crusade to control pregnant women and the fallout that is creating a public health crisis, turning pregnant women into criminals and challenging the constitutional protections of every woman in America." Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Spartacus. Frida's Classics series presents Stanley Kubrick's 1960 drama about a rebellious slave (Kirk Douglas) who leads a revolt with 78 fellow gladiators against his owner (Peter Ustinov) and a corrupt Roman senator (Laurence Olivier) to save a female companion (Jean Simmons). Tony Curtis shows up to give a most memorable reading of the line, "I love you, Spartacusssss." The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat.-Sun., 12:30 p.m. $7; Sun., 5:30 p.m. $10.

Spartacus Bryna Productions

A Girl Is a Fellow Here. Beverly Willis, who was a colleague of Frank Lloyd Wright at his Arizona compound, made the documentary short on the famed architect's equal treatment of the female role in his work and more broadly in the architecture field. Bowers Museum of Cultural Art, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sat., 1:30 p.m. $6; members, free.

The Irregular at Magic High School the Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars. The anime, from the saga's original creator Tsutomu Sato, tells the tale of a pair of siblings and their friends who attend Magic High School. Set between the 10th and 11th volumes of the original novel series, The Girl Who Summons the Stars finds Tatsuya, Miyuki and their friends chilling on Ogasawara Island during spring break. Along comes Kokoa, a young girl who has escaped from a naval base, to change everything. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15.

The Irregular at Magic High School the Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars Studio Mausu

The Iron Giant. Brad Bird's highly praised animated tale about a young boy (voiced by Eli Marienthal) befriending a giant robot (Vin Diesel) from outer space that paranoid government agents want to destroy. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, (949) 729-3863. Sat., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to the Midnight Insanity shadow cast. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Universal Pictures

Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Besides the ability to ogle Phoebe Cates' naughty bits, the familiarity with real-life classmates exactly like Sean Penn's fictional Jeff Spicoli is what I believe made this an instant classic among native Southern Californians my age—native Southern Californians who feel very old upon learning director Amy Heckerling's adaptation of Cameron Crowe's book (he also wrote the screenplay) is now celebrating its 35th anniversary. The story involves LA suburban high school kids dealing with raging hormones, shitty part-time jobs and Mr. Hand. It's funny to me that then-unknown actors with tiny parts—such as Nicolas Cage and Forest Whitaker—went on to become Hollywood giants while you barely hear from Brian Backer and Robert Romanus, who had meatier roles in Fast Times, which is being beamed live into theaters nationwide. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun. & Wed., 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

Edward Scissorhands. Tim Burton's romantic dark fantasy from 1990 is about the titular hilltop recluse (Johnny Depp) finding love with a flatlander (Winona Ryder) despite his really sharp fingers. The film is projected onto an outdoor wall. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Plaza, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org/MovieMondays. Mon., dusk. Free.

Rock 'n' Roll Legends. This Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series continues with biographical films exploring the lives of some of the greatest personalities of the rock & roll era. Cal State Fullerton, Ruby Gerontology Center, (657) 278-2446; olli.fullerton.edu. Tues., noon. Free.

The Little Mermaid. Ariel, a 16-year-old mermaid, is forbidden by her father King Triton from mixing with the humans on land, but doggone it, she's gone and fallen for a handsome prince in this 1989 flick that re-energized Disney animation. The National Night Out screening includes games, food trucks and a costume contest. Fountain Valley Recreation Center, 16400 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley; www.fountainvalley.org/856/Special-Events. Tues., activities, 6 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.

Moana Disney

Moana. Disney's 56th animated feature is about a young princess and navigator (Auli'i Cravalho) searching the South Pacific for a fabled island of mysterious secrets. Portola Park, 301 S. Euclid St., La Habra, (562) 383-4205. Tues., 6 p.m. Free.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2017. In celebration of what would have been Jerry Garcia's 75th birthday, cinemas nationwide present the seventh annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies. The one-night event features the band's complete, never-before-seen performance at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 1989, which opened with the Dead's biggest hit, "Touch of Grey." At least one song would be sung by each of the band's four lead singers at the show. The set also includes "Black Muddy River" and two with Bruce Hornsby sitting in ("Sugaree" and "Man Smart [Woman Smarter]"). AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Tues., 7 p.m. $12.50.

The Princess Bride. Rob Reiner's excellent 1987 adventure movie has a swashbuckler (Cary Elwes) trying to save his childhood sweetheart (Robin Wright) from marrying President Underwood. Fencing, fighting and a lot of Wright-Kevin Spacey scenery chewing in the last season streamed on Netflix ensue. Oh, wait, wrong show. Regency Directors Cut Cinema at Rancho Niguel, 25471 Rancho Niguel Rd., Laguna Niguel, (949) 831-0446. Tues., 7:30 p.m. $8.

90 Minutes In Heaven Quantrell Colbert/Giving Films

90 Minutes In Heaven. Pronounced dead by rescue workers after a car accident, Texas pastor Don Piper (Hayden Christensen) believes that he visited heaven before springing back to life 90 minutes later in writer/director Michael Polish's 2015 drama. Bible study follows the film. Christian Life Center, 404 W. Wilshire Ave., Fullerton; clcfullerton.com. Wed., 6:30 p.m. Free.

Jaws. The 1975 Steven Spielberg movie that so infiltrated pop culture it spawned many imitators, started blockbuster thinking inside Hollywood studios and turned a little piece of John Williams' music that played whenever the killer Great White was around into the Universal Tune for Foreboding, in any situation. You are advised to arrive early to secure a comfy seat or lounge and grab food from one of the many restaurants, including Lot 579's artisanal food hall, where hopefully someone has shark fin soup on the menu. Pacific City, Level Two, 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 7 p.m. Free.

Army of Darkness Universal Pictures

Army of Darkness. In 1992's third installment from the Evil Dead series, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is accidentally transported back to 1300 A.D., where his foes include Bad Ash! Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

The Jungle Book. It's the 2016 live-action (well, live action against a green screen) version of the Disney animated classic with Mowgli (Neel Sethi), who has been raised by jungle animals since he was an abandoned baby, then forced to return to the human world. Peppertree Park, 230 W. First St., Tustin, (714) 573-3326. Thurs., Aug. 3, activities, 5:30 p.m.; screening, 7:50 p.m. Free.