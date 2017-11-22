Air Miller [Special Screenings, Nov. 23-30]

Clueless. I'd wager this "Date Night at the Frida" movie from 1995 features the best performance by Alicia Silverstone so far. She plays rich, shallow Beverly Hills High School student Cher, who gives a klutzy new girl (Brittany Murphy) a makeover—and is shocked when the work of art becomes more popular than the artist. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

A Silent Voice: The Movie. In Naoko Yamada's anime, sixth-grader Shoko Nishimiya moves to an elementary school where her hearing disability makes her the target of bully Shoya Ishida. But years later, the tables turn on him. Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 438-5435. Fri., 11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m. $8.50-$11.50.

The Warriors Paramount Pictures

The Warriors. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry is the 1979 flick that still has "Warriors, come out and play-yay!" ringing in my head. In the New York City of a dystopian near-future, gang members wear costumes based on their gang's name—which include the Rogues, the Baseball Furies and, yes, the Warriors—as they rule designated neighborhoods. One leader calls an all-gang meeting in the Bronx, where the assembled are told that if they banded together, their strength in numbers could overtake the city. But he is assassinated by the psychotic leader of the Rogues, who pins the blame on the Warriors, which puts them on the run, with every other banger on their tails. Paramount Pictures has provided the Frida with a 4K Remaster of Walter Hill's classic. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m.; Sat., 10 p.m. $7-$10.

The Birdcage. Mike Nichol's remake of the classic Oscar-nominated French farce La Cage aux Folles casts the late, great Robin Williams as the popular Miami drag club the Birdcage's gay owner Armand Goldman, whose son (Dan Futterman) reveals he is getting married to the daughter (Calista Flockhart) of a controversial Republican senator (Gene Hackman). Caught up in a sex scandal, the conservative politician and his wife (Dianne Wiest) decide to hide from the press at the home of Goldman, unaware of his flamboyant husband (Nathan Lane, who also nails it as a flamboyant husband on Modern Family). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 2:30 & 5 p.m. $7-$10.

The Birdcage United Artists

In the Mouth of Madness. Some John Carpenter die-hards consider this his best flick. An insurance investigator (Sam Neill) and book editor (Julie Carmen) set out to find a missing horror author (Jürgen Prochnow, standing in for Stephen King). They somehow wind up in the fictional location of many of his novels and, at first, sense a major publicity stunt is being pulled by the writer. But then things apparently get freaky. Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sat., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The car of sweethearts Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) breaks down near the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist whose home also hosts a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien) and assorted freaks who include a hunk of beefcake named "Rocky." Watch what's on and in front of the screen thanks to shadow cast Midnight Insanity. Art Theatre, (562) 438-5435. Sat., 11:55 p.m. $8.50-$11.50.

Howl's Moving Castle Courtesy Fathom Events

Howl's Moving Castle. The GKIDS/Fathom Events Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 concludes after six months with the GKIDS Minifest, which shows award-winning animated short films from around the world, and this acclaimed feature-length anime from 2004 that scored an Oscar nomination. Written and directed by anime master and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, the feature-length fantasy has Sophie, an average teenage girl working in a hat shop, literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. But after being turned into a 90-year-old woman by the vain and conniving Witch of the Waste, Sophie embarks on an incredible adventure to lift the curse that takes her to Howl's magical moving castle. AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; Krikorian's Buena Park Metroplex 18, 8290 La Palma Ave., Buena Park, (714) 826-2152; Krikorian's San Clemente Cinema 6, 641B Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente, (949) 661-7469; Regal Garden Grove Stadium 16, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Sun., 12:55 p.m. (dubbed in English from the original Japanese); Mon., 7 p.m. (in Japanese with English subtitles); Wed., 7 p.m. (dubbed). $12.50.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Lost amid the Tim Burton hits and Joel Schumacher misses was this 1993 animated film that was a hit with critics but, because of poor Warner Bros. marketing, a miss at the box office. The story retraces the Dark Knight's origins and his early attempts to capture the elusive villain Phantasm, who framed Batman for the murder of a crime lord. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Sun., 5 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Withnail & I Cineplex Odeon Films

Withnail & I. Bruce Robinson's acclaimed 1986 cult classic, which is presented in the director's uncut version, is set in 1960s London, where unemployed actors (Richard E. Grant as Withnail and Paul McGann as the "I" of the title) down their frustrations with booze, pills and lighter fluid. They escape the city for the cottage of Withnail's uncle, but empty cupboards, violent downpours and inhospitable locals only make matters worse than ever. The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Mon.-Tues., 8 p.m. $7-$10.

The Met Live in HD: The Exterminating Angel. Thomas Adés' surreal fantasy, which was inspired by the classic Luis Buñuel film of the same name, is about a dinner party from which the guests can't escape. Tom Cairns, who wrote the libretto, directs, and Adés conducts his own adventurous new opera in this encore presentation of its American stage premiere. AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, (562) 430-8790; AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, (714) 769-4288; AMC Tustin Legacy at the District, (714) 258-7036; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, (714) 532-9558; Cinemark Century 20 Huntington Beach, (714) 373-4573; Cinemark at the Pike Theaters, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, (800) 967-1932; Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Wed., 1 & 6:30 p.m. (AMC Tustin Legacy, 6:30 p.m. only.) $18-$24.

The Nightmare Before Christmas. Pacific City kicks off a month of special seasonal screenings with Tim Burton's animated classic about Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king Jack Skellington becoming bored with frightening people before accidentally stumbling upon Christmastown, whose bright colors and warm spirits give him a new lease on life. Grab a spot early; bring friends, family, chairs and blankets; but know going in that outside food and drinks are not permitted. You can get them at surrounding stands and restaurants. Pacific City, Level 2 (near Saint Marc and Smocking Birds), 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach; www.gopacificcity.com/events/. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

Une vie de chat (A Cat's Life) Courtesy Folimage

Une vie de chat (A Cat's Life). Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli's Oscar-nominated, 2010 animated adventure/crime thriller is about a cat that lives a double life. By day, the feline lives with a small girl, who calls him Dino. By night, he accompanies a burglar, who calls him Mr. Cat. Dino/Mr. Cat must come to the rescue of the girl, who falls into the clutches of a gangster in this Fall French Film Series presentation by the French Language Program. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, Humanities Gateway 1070, Campus and West Peltason drives, Irvine, (949) 824-6117. Wed., 6 p.m. Free.

Hook. Steven Spielberg's somewhat-effective live-action film continues the Peter Pan tale with the now-grown Peter (Robin Williams) working as a cut-throat mergers and acquisitions lawyer who is married to Wendy's granddaughter. When Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps Peter's children, he must learning how to be Pan again so he can join Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts) and the Lost Boys in battling Hook. Regency South Coast Village, 1561 Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 557-5701. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $9.

Appaloosa New Line Cinema

Appaloosa. Before Ed Harris chewed up the scenery on HBO's Westworld, he directed, co-wrote and played the lead in this 2008 western based on crime writer Robert B. Parker's novel of the same name. Terrorized by a rancher (Jeremy Irons) who murdered their marshal, folks in a small New Mexico town seek justice by hiring a ruthless lawman (Harris) and his deputy (Viggo Mortensen). Along the way, the peacekeepers fall for the same woman (Renée Zellweger). Parents should know that although this is being shown in a library, the flick is rated R for language and some violence. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738-6327. Thurs., Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Free.

Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority. Asian American Studies presents Kimberlee Bassford's 2008 documentary on Patsy Takemoto Mink, a third-generation Japanese American from Hawaii, the first woman of color to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1972 candidate for president. While in Congress, she co-sponsored Title IX and other important legislation to advocate for women's rights, civil rights, environmental protection and peace; imagine our lives now had she won the White House. UC Irvine, McCormick Screening Room, (949) 824-6117. Thurs., Nov. 30, 5 p.m. Free.

Warren Miller's Line of Descent. Snow-skiing icons who've made the mountains their home and raised the next generation of winter adventurers are captured around the world in the Warren Miller family's 68th cinematic (and unofficial) kickoff to the winter ski and snowboard season. Viewers go to New Zealand, the French Alps, Norway, British Columbia and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to see legends Tommy Moe, Jess McMillan, Jean-Claude Killy and more. Lido Theatre, 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach; www.warrenmiller.com. Thurs., Nov. 30, 7 p.m. $19.