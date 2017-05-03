Adrian Lyne and His Movie Fatal Attraction Appear Free at Chapman

EXPAND Handle with care Paramount Pictures

Hot off a cool evening with legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog—click here for Aimee Murillo's coverage—Chapman University hosts director Adrian Lyne.

But first, one of the English filmmaker's most-talked-about movies screens: 1987's Fatal Attraction.

That's the thriller where Michael Douglas plays a married businessman who has a one-night stand with a woman who turns out to be psycho. Let's just say one night was not enough for her.

The film rolls at 5 p.m. Monday in Chapman University's Memorial Hall—and admission is Free!

Glenn Close, Michael Douglas and Adrian Lyne on the Fatal Attraction set. Paramount Pictures

Then, at 7 p.m. (and also free), Lyne takes audience questions.

Moderating is the Chapman University professor who is bringing Lyne to Orange: Harry Ufland, a former Hollywood agent whose clients included the film director also known for 91/2 Weeks, Indecent Proposal, Flashdance and Unfaithful.

"Adrian is one of the nicest and funniest people I’ve ever known and, of course, an absolutely brilliant director," Ufland says. "I look forward to seeing you all there for this most exciting evening."

Hopefully the crowd can also pull a couple stories out of Ufland, who legend has it can tell a million of them.

