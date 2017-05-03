menu

Adrian Lyne and His Movie Fatal Attraction Appear Free at Chapman

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Handle with care
Paramount Pictures
Hot off a cool evening with legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog—click here for Aimee Murillo's coverage—Chapman University hosts director Adrian Lyne.

But first, one of the English filmmaker's most-talked-about movies screens: 1987's Fatal Attraction.

That's the thriller where Michael Douglas plays a married businessman who has a one-night stand with a woman who turns out to be psycho. Let's just say one night was not enough for her.

The film rolls at 5 p.m. Monday in Chapman University's Memorial Hall—and admission is Free!

Then, at 7 p.m. (and also free), Lyne takes audience questions.

Moderating is the Chapman University professor who is bringing Lyne to Orange: Harry Ufland, a former Hollywood agent whose clients included the film director also known for 91/2 Weeks, Indecent Proposal, Flashdance and Unfaithful.

"Adrian is one of the nicest and funniest people I’ve ever known and, of course, an absolutely brilliant director," Ufland says. "I look forward to seeing you all there for this most exciting evening."

Hopefully the crowd can also pull a couple stories out of Ufland, who legend has it can tell a million of them.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

