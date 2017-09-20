A Man and His Dog [Special Screenings, Sept. 21-28]

Courtesy NY Dog Film Festival

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures added a third 35th-anniversary screening of director Nicholas Meyer's cut of the 1985 movie that jumped off the original Star Trek television series episode "The Space Seed." Longtime Starfleet nemesis Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban) is alive and well but marooned on a seemingly lifeless planet. When he's discovered by Chekov (Walter Koenig), Khan stops at nothing to exact revenge against the man who exiled him on the barren world: Commander James T. Kirk (William Shatner). AMC Orange 30 at the Outlets, 20 City Blvd. W., Orange, (714) 769-4288; Cinemark Century Stadium 25, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, (714) 532-9558; Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, 65 Fortune Dr., Irvine, (844) 462-7342; Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach, (844) 462-7342; www.fathomevents.com. Thurs., Sept. 21, 2 & 7 p.m. $12.50.

The Grand Budapest Hotel. Frida's Wes Anderson tribute continues with his 2014 crime dramedy that won four Oscars and the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy. The film follows Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes), a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the world wars, and Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), the lobby boy who becomes Gustave's most trusted friend. The Frida Cinema, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana; thefridacinema.org. Thurs., Sept. 21, 5:30 & 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Smurfs: The Lost Village. Family Movie Night presents the recent animated film that has a mysterious map sending Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest to the biggest secret in Smurf history. Fullerton Main Library, 353 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 738.6327. Thurs., Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. Free.

The LEGO Batman Movie. Those damn plastic pieces you step on in the dark are animated for a story about the caped crusader (voiced by Will Arnett) having to lighten up and work with others if he is going to save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Bring blankets or low chairs; candy and popcorn are free, but you can also buy other food. Cliff Drive Park, 301 Riverside Ave., Newport Beach, (949) 270-8100. Fri., 6 p.m. Free.

Beauty and the Beast. It's a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, with Dan Stevens playing the young prince imprisoned in the form of a beast; Emma Watson as Belle, the first girl to visit the prince's castle since it became enchanted; and Emma Thompson voicing lovable Mrs. Potts. Bring a blanket or low chair, but leave the pets, tobacco or alcohol at home. You can bring food, but snacks are also sold. You are advised to dress warm. Crown Valley Community Park, 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy., Laguna Niguel; www.cityoflagunaniguel.org. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free.

Tangled. Animated Disney flick from 2010 has bandit Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi) hiding from the kingdom in a tower. Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), the tower's longtime resident, takes Flynn captive, but because she wants the heck out, they hatch a plan. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, behind Moe B's Watersports, 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 729-3863. Fri., dusk. Free, but it costs to park on the premises.

The Last Inhabitant. Directed by Jivan Avetisyan, this drama is set in a 1988 Armenian village, where a stonemason is evicted because of the Armenian-Azeri conflict. He sticks around to look for his missing daughter, and local Islamic leader Ibrahim offers to help find her if Abgar does construction work on a new mosque. Ibrahim finds the girl and takes her to Abgar, who wants to flee the village with his daughter but cannot because he is needed for the mosque project. The movie soundtrack was composed by System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian. An audience Q&A follows Friday's screening. Starlight Triangle Square Cinema, 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, (714) 650-4300. Fri.-Sun., 8 p.m. Call for ticket prices.

Flash Gordon. OC Weekly's Friday Night Freakouts entry is a campy film I've been dying to give another chance after not really seeing what all the whoop was about when it first came out in 1980. Flash (Samuel J. Jones) and the Savior of the Universe's attractive companion Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) are called upon to stop would-be Earth destroyer Ming (Max von Sydow). The Frida Cinema; thefridacinema.org. Fri., 11 p.m. $7-$10.

The Secret Life of Pets. A 3D-animated tale about a terrier (voiced by Louis C.K.) who enjoys a comfortable life in New York until his owner adopts a giant and unruly canine, and both pooches wind up in a truck bound for the pound. You are advised to mark a spot early with your blanket or low-backed chairs. Music and games begin the festivities. Refreshments are available. Melinda Park, 28951 Melinda Rd., Mission Viejo, (949) 859-4348. Sat., activities, 4:30 p.m.; screening, dusk. Free.