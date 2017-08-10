menu

Your 2017 Back-to-School Supply Guide

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Aimee Murillo
Your 2017 Back-to-School Supply Guide
Textbooks: check. Pencils: check. Backpack: check. But wait—if you're preparing for yet another school year, you're going to need way more than the basics to get through the thick of exams, papers and lectures heading your way. Here's a handy list of not-so-obvious study aids and tools to help you take your higher education to the next level.

CBD for Life: When carpal tunnel strikes after a long typing session, reach for CBD for Life's lemongrass rub. This naturally based ointment relieves aches and pains in muscles instantly, thanks to its helpful blend of cannabinoid extract; beeswax; and cannabis sativa seed, lemongrass and other natural oils. No GMOs, parabens or phthalates! www.cbdforlife.us.

Leuchtturm 1917 notebook: Moleskines might be the most popular bullet journals on the market, but they don't compare to the Leuchtturm notebook. Though costing a couple of dollars more, Leuchtturms are superior in almost every way. The German-imported books are slightly bigger than Moleskines, have a significantly larger page count, come with at least two built-in bookmarks and feature paper made from nicer material. Plus, their sleek, hard-cover shell protects your notes wherever you go. Available at As Issued, 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana, (949) 300-7118; www.asissued.com. Or via www.leuchtturm1917.us.

DoTerra essential oils: InTune Focus Blend combines essential oils such as frankincense, ylang-ylang flower and patchouli leaf to help improve focus and mental clarity. Just apply drops behind the neck or on wrists to activate its aroma, or dilute in a diffuser. www.doterra.com.

Poketo stationery: Most of Poketo's products are extremely useful, including its Cylinder Keyboard pad, which conveniently fits at the base of your keyboard, allowing you to organize your notes whenever you need. www.poketo.com.

Helix Cuff: This pair of wireless earphones has reached acclaim from Mashable and Digital Boom for its amazing innovation and ease of use. Equipped with Bluetooth, wireless internet and amazing audio quality, they're simple and small and fit in a bracelet cuff on your wrist. www.ashleychloe.com.

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

