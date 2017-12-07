 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Where to Get Your Winter-Fashion Essentials
Hailley Howard

Where to Get Your Winter-Fashion Essentials

Aimee Murillo | December 7, 2017 | 10:00am
AA

Winter fashion trends for this year have left me somewhat nonplussed. Glancing through Vogue and around the mall and elsewhere, the chicest items have been seasonal trends for some time: sequins, sparkles, faux fur, bright colors and crushed velvet. To paraphrase Meryl Streep as fashion editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, "Metallic mini skirts in December? Groundbreaking."

I'm not trying to be a fashion Grinch here, but let's face it: For the chilly months preceding spring, striped sequin tops and mesh tees won't warm you up or be in vogue past that New Year's Eve party. Perennial favorites such as cable-knit sweaters, boots, wool coats, et al., can be fab as well as functional, and all it takes is a little more imagination and creativity in styling. Here's where to cop those seasonal staples:

DeeLux. Some of the funkiest statement coats can be found here, as well as berets, which have come back in style; Chelsea boots; and even holiday-party-appropriate threads. 209 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, (714) 760-4801; mydeelux.com.

Bait. Streetwear-approved bomber jackets and puffer coats for both men and women. And, of course, a plethora of designer kicks for the true sneakerhead. 2812 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, (714) 633-1833; www.bait.me.

Rococo Boutique. This shop currently has a 15 percent discount on cashmere and all other sweaters through December! Also find velvet, corduroy and suede pants. 369 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 287-6749; www.rococoboutique.net.

Uptown Cheapskate. Suede mini skirts with over-the-knee boots has become a timeless winter look, and you can find both at this new/recycled retailer. 2434 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton, (714) 660-7665; www.uptowncheapskate.com.

The Shop Laguna. If you really want to get your glam on, the Shop offers some amazing disco-influenced designer threads, as well as Cali-inspired turtlenecks and cozy sweaters for the true beach bum. 1020 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, (949) 715-8308; theshoplaguna.com.

 
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >