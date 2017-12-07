Where to Get Your Winter-Fashion Essentials

Winter fashion trends for this year have left me somewhat nonplussed. Glancing through Vogue and around the mall and elsewhere, the chicest items have been seasonal trends for some time: sequins, sparkles, faux fur, bright colors and crushed velvet. To paraphrase Meryl Streep as fashion editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, "Metallic mini skirts in December? Groundbreaking."

I'm not trying to be a fashion Grinch here, but let's face it: For the chilly months preceding spring, striped sequin tops and mesh tees won't warm you up or be in vogue past that New Year's Eve party. Perennial favorites such as cable-knit sweaters, boots, wool coats, et al., can be fab as well as functional, and all it takes is a little more imagination and creativity in styling. Here's where to cop those seasonal staples:

DeeLux. Some of the funkiest statement coats can be found here, as well as berets, which have come back in style; Chelsea boots; and even holiday-party-appropriate threads. 209 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, (714) 760-4801; mydeelux.com.

Bait. Streetwear-approved bomber jackets and puffer coats for both men and women. And, of course, a plethora of designer kicks for the true sneakerhead. 2812 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, (714) 633-1833; www.bait.me.

Rococo Boutique. This shop currently has a 15 percent discount on cashmere and all other sweaters through December! Also find velvet, corduroy and suede pants. 369 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 287-6749; www.rococoboutique.net.

Uptown Cheapskate. Suede mini skirts with over-the-knee boots has become a timeless winter look, and you can find both at this new/recycled retailer. 2434 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton, (714) 660-7665; www.uptowncheapskate.com.

The Shop Laguna. If you really want to get your glam on, the Shop offers some amazing disco-influenced designer threads, as well as Cali-inspired turtlenecks and cozy sweaters for the true beach bum. 1020 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, (949) 715-8308; theshoplaguna.com.