What to Buy Your Favorite Orange County Artist for the Holidays

I've already offered insight into some of the coolest local artists, designers and shops in town to buy presents from this holiday season (most recently for our OC Speakly podcast—holla!), but artists need gifts, too. If you're stuck on where to shop for the Keith Haring in your life, let this guide serve as a primer you can use for any occasion.

ART SUPPLY WAREHOUSE

The most obvious stop, not only because it's one of the oldest art-supply stores in Orange County, but also because it carries the broadest inventory for nearly every medium. There are plenty of sales on its already-low prices, so you can splurge on that nice set of paintbrushes or a brand-new sketchbook. What I love most about this place is that you don't need to be an artist to enjoy shopping here; its array of useful toys available at the checkout counter make for great stocking stuffers. You might not need a unicorn-shaped tape dispenser or a robot-shaped USB drive, but wouldn't it be cool just to have? 6672 Westminster Ave., Westminster, (714) 891-3626; 0x000Awww.artsupplywarehouse.com.

AS ISSUED

If there's anything artists love, it's art books to inspire them. Snag a tome on famous tattooers, graffiti art, street photography, fine artists or graphic designers, and help your artist build an awesome coffee-table collection. 305 E. Fourth St., Santa Ana, (949) 300-7118; www.asissued.com.

PRO PHOTO CONNECTION

Photo accessories and film are probably some of the biggest expenses that drag on a photographer's wallet, so a cool new camera bag or roll of film, for example, will go a long way in showing you care. 17671 Fitch, Irvine, (949) 250-7073; www.prophotoconnection.com.

AARON BROTHERS

Nice frames are expensive AF, dude, especially when they need to be customized to fit a certain piece. And they don't carry exquisitely beveled frames at IKEA! Multiple locations; www.aaronbrothers.com.