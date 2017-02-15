menu

Unicorn Nails, Scorpion Nails and Other Trends for You to Nail

Claudio Quest Parodies Nintendo's Mario Games to Rollicking, Silly Results


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Unicorn Nails, Scorpion Nails and Other Trends for You to Nail

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 6 p.m.
By Aimee Murillo
Unicorn Nails, Scorpion Nails and Other Trends for You to Nail
Deco Nails by Mari / @dcnbm
A A

The levels of artistry and innovation coming out of nail art—and I'm not just talking nail decals and basic acrylics—have gotten more and more amazing. Logos, 3D paintings, new foils and gels, even furry nails are claiming popularity these days, making your dainty fingertips the center of attention. While my own nails could never reach that height of opulence and glamour (I'll just stick to plain nail polish and my French manis, thank you), here's a five-finger salute to the most outrageous nail trends that continue to be hype-worthy:

Aquarium Nails. A double-paneled acrylic nail is injected with watery gel and glitter to give an aquarium effect that's made even more dazzling with glued-on gems and beads. Whether you want to decorate one or all 10 nails this way, it's an epic, otherworldly look.

A post shared by Tm (@dcnbm) on

Scorpion Nails. Mexicans from Durango have a deep, abiding fascination with scorpions, inspiring nail-salon tech Lupita Garcia to embed tiny dead arachnids under acrylic—yup, actual scorpions—into customers' manis. The trend became so popular it inspired narco wives, wannabes and American women to fly over to get them. Only danger is the scorpions carry poisonous venom in them—but they're still less dangerous than a soplón.

Upcoming Events

Unicorn Nails. This look is achieved by painting thin lines of 3D sculpting gel onto a pointy acrylic nail, creating the shape of a unicorn horn. Colorful chrome powder is painted over it, with the excess rubbed off. And voila! You're ready for a bunch of woo from bronies.

Whichever trend you go with, just make sure to tip your manicurist very well.


Thanks to Deco Nails by Mari for permission to use her content, visit her Instagram for details on booking

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >