The Best of Unique LA's 2017 Santa Monica Show: Skin Care, Designer Pipes and More!

Jacques Garnier Is the Star of This Year's Laguna Festival of the Arts


The Best of Unique LA's 2017 Santa Monica Show: Skin Care, Designer Pipes and More!

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Aimee Murillo
The Best of Unique LA's 2017 Santa Monica Show: Skin Care, Designer Pipes and More!
Rosen Skincare
The Unique LA event in Santa Monica on Aug. 19 and 20 was aflutter with local and global vendors hawking their hipster wares. Among the myriad jewelry, artsy greeting cards, beard oils, pet accessories, clothing, candles, interior design toppers and art, several vendors stood out. Here's some of the most innovative and intriguing products:

Rosen Skincare: Young Jamika Martin founded this line of skin care (www.rosenskincare.com) that focuses on natural ingredients for toners, mud masks, hydrating mists and cleansers. Clean skin for the win!

Urb Is Nice: These handcrafted concrete smoking pipes (urbisnice.com) were made with a modern, minimalist sensibility. The Flue pipe has a smooth, flat design and features a discrete enclosed bowl. The Thimble pipe doubles as an incense burner. Both come in light pink and gray colors.

Facekins: As someone who uses cotton pads for daily makeup removal, Facekins (www.facekins.com) are a godsend. These reusable fabric pads are made from recycled plastic—although you wouldn't know it by looking at them because they feel so damn soft. You can use them for cleaning anything, then just throw them in the washer to make them like new. They come in four shapes and sizes and are a perfect way to keep your skin-care routine environmentally conscious.

Yesterday's: SanTana's own pin company (www.yesterdays.co) brings licensed enamel beauties to lovers of pop culture. The variety runs from dirty jokes (dick bananas, vibrators, etc.) to bands (Misfits, Wu-Tang Clan) to artist-designed pins (Coop, Tara McPherson, Estevan Oriol) and more (Rick and Morty, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Saga).

Pamela V: Last year, I profiled Peruvian designer Pamela Kukulys (Instagram: 0x000A@pamelav_kukulys), whose indigenous textiles from Peru, Morocco, India and Mexico decorate clothing, purses, shoes, bags, rugs and other beautiful garments. Her products are available in many stores, including Prism Boutique (406 Termino Ave., Long Beach, 562-433-9057; www.prismboutique.com), Free People (www.freepeople.com) or wherever bohemian fashion is sold.

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.

