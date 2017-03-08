Spring 2017 Fashion Trends Include Mom Jeans, Slip Dresses and More!

This lousy Smarch weather has made us alternate between warm peacoats and thin T-shirts almost daily. With the warmer months ahead (and maybe a chance for more rain, yes?), it's time to celebrate the sun. Which means a chance to show more skin without being disgustingly uncomfortable. Here's a forecast on what trends will help you stay your coolest in the heat.

SLIP DRESSES. Classy lingerie-slip dresses layered on top of T-shirts have quietly popped up lately, so they'll only get more popular as the warm months roll along. No need to raid your mom's closet for them (gross); you can find plenty of satin-y slips available at DeeLux in SanTana (209 N. Broadway St., Santa Ana, 714-760-4801; mydeelux.com). Prism Boutique (406 Termino Ave., Long Beach, 562-433-4341; www.prismboutique.com) offers silver metallic slip minis, as well.

COLORFUL SUNGLASSES. Because who doesn't want to rock the Raoul Duke look from Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas? Grab a pair of colorful sunnies to rose-tint your world, available at secondhand stores such as American Vintage HB (201 Main St., Ste. C, Huntington Beach, 714-969-9670).

MARABOU-LINED HEELS. Ultra-feminine Frederick's of Hollywood-style heels that would make Peggy Bundy proud are a thing again. Luckily, most retailers care enough about animals to use a faux-feather lining for the same look. If you're not up for splurging at Steve Madden, DSW (multiple locations; www.dsw.com) has got you, fam.

MOM JEANS. Skater girls and cholas have long embraced high-waisted mom jeans, or "boyfriend jeans" and other wide-leg pants, and they're ready to be streamlined into mainstream fashion again. Grab a pair from DeeLux, American HB or, well, your boyfriend when he's not looking.