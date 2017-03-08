menu

Spring 2017 Fashion Trends Include Mom Jeans, Slip Dresses and More!

Don't Use the Crazy Face Masks!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Spring 2017 Fashion Trends Include Mom Jeans, Slip Dresses and More!

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 5 p.m.
By Aimee Murillo
Spring 2017 Fashion Trends Include Mom Jeans, Slip Dresses and More!
A A

This lousy Smarch weather has made us alternate between warm peacoats and thin T-shirts almost daily. With the warmer months ahead (and maybe a chance for more rain, yes?), it's time to celebrate the sun. Which means a chance to show more skin without being disgustingly uncomfortable. Here's a forecast on what trends will help you stay your coolest in the heat.

SLIP DRESSES. Classy lingerie-slip dresses layered on top of T-shirts have quietly popped up lately, so they'll only get more popular as the warm months roll along. No need to raid your mom's closet for them (gross); you can find plenty of satin-y slips available at DeeLux in SanTana (209 N. Broadway St., Santa Ana, 714-760-4801; mydeelux.com). Prism Boutique (406 Termino Ave., Long Beach, 562-433-4341; www.prismboutique.com) offers silver metallic slip minis, as well.

Spring 2017 Fashion Trends Include Mom Jeans, Slip Dresses and More!

COLORFUL SUNGLASSES. Because who doesn't want to rock the Raoul Duke look from Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas? Grab a pair of colorful sunnies to rose-tint your world, available at secondhand stores such as American Vintage HB (201 Main St., Ste. C, Huntington Beach, 714-969-9670).

Related Stories

MARABOU-LINED HEELS. Ultra-feminine Frederick's of Hollywood-style heels that would make Peggy Bundy proud are a thing again. Luckily, most retailers care enough about animals to use a faux-feather lining for the same look. If you're not up for splurging at Steve Madden, DSW (multiple locations; www.dsw.com) has got you, fam.

Spring 2017 Fashion Trends Include Mom Jeans, Slip Dresses and More!

MOM JEANS. Skater girls and cholas have long embraced high-waisted mom jeans, or "boyfriend jeans" and other wide-leg pants, and they're ready to be streamlined into mainstream fashion again. Grab a pair from DeeLux, American HB or, well, your boyfriend when he's not looking.

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >