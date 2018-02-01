Snake Oil Provisions Keeps It Classic

Whereas metrosexuals once personified the high-end male fashion aesthetic in vogue more than a decade ago, today's defining image of the well-groomed urban dandies are dressing decidedly more rugged. And the best place to find some of the finest clothes to dress them is at Snake Oil Provisions (SOP) in Long Beach. SOP started in 2013 with just an online presence, catering to men with a penchant for streetwear and vintage working-class styles, then brought a brick-and-mortar shop to Long Beach's East Village a year later.

SOP's focus is to offer goods curated for their basic design, quality materials and craftsmanship, so it carries a fine assortment of domestic and global brands such as Anonymous Ism from Japan; Nipomo from Mexico; and Lucchese, a longtime Texas shoemaker known for its western boots. There are also plenty of classic brands including Levi's, VANS, Red Wing and Converse available, as well as iconic heritage brands such as Schott NYC, makers of the original motorcycle jackets worn by James Dean and Marlon Brando. (And if that isn't the highest props of coolness, what is?)

Online and in store, there's a wide variety of footwear, denim, tops, hats, even houseware items such as candles and blankets available, but outerwear is where SOP shines. You'll find timeless items such as leather and bomber jackets, denim ranch jackets, trench coats, cardigans, and other styles. SOP also has its own brand of clothing, with tees and crewneck sweaters as well as collaborations with Nine Lives Emperor and Rogue Territory. Prices are pretty steep because of the high quality of the garments, but hey, you definitely can't accuse these clothes of being fast fashion.