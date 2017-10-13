Shepard Fairey Paints His First-Ever OC Mural On Baker Block Apartments in Costa Mesa

EXPAND Shepard Fairey "Welcome Home" mural Courtesy of CityView

If you’ve driven down the 55 freeway in Costa Mesa recently you may have seen a mural with a portrait of a young woman at it’s center with the words, “Welcome” at Baker and Pullman streets, on the back of the new Baker Block luxury apartments.

“Welcome Home” is a 7,000 square-foot piece recently completed by street artist Shepard Fairey. “The local community, the rebel surf-skate culture and the idea of peace and our need to take care of our environment all inspired me for this piece,” says Shepard Fairey. “But in choosing a theme I considered these things as well as what would have the greatest impact from afar since this was such a great opportunity to have a massive platform. I wanted people driving down the freeway to be able to clearly pick up its message and maybe be inspired, too...The mural represents inclusion, welcoming, community, peace and harmony."

This is Fairey’s first public mural in Orange County, with a team of three assistants, they were able to complete the mural in six days using 460 cans of spray paint and hand painting the motifs using stenciling. The Baker Block building itself is clad in floor-to-ceiling expanses of coastal design (think modern beach house) and features retreat-like amenities. “We wanted the Baker Block apartments to fit the Costa Mesa lifestyle,” says CityView CEO Sean Burton. (Quick aside: What about Costa Mexico?)

Renderings also depict a dog park and pet spa, grab-and-go coffee bar, a fitness center that includes yoga and spin centers, a large pool with resort like courtyards as well as a rooftop sky lounge equipped with outdoor entertainment and firepits.

Burton says his company had been looking at Orange County for some time to find the right locale and Costa Mesa fit the bill. With job growth and lack of housing, CityView looks to provide multifamily urban development with sustainability in mind. Green features include, an onsite water storage and filtration system that cleanses storm water before returning it to the public sewer, a smart water irrigation system that regulates water based on weather condition, electric vehicle charging stations, drought tolerant landscaping and energy efficient appliances and fixtures.

The Baker Block apartments have started accepting applications of interest for intimate studios starting at $2,000 to loft-like townhouse floor plans priced between $3,000 and $4,000.

Baker Block Apartments, 125 East Baker St., Costa Mesa; www.livebakerblock.com

