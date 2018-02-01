Roger Guenveur Smith's The Hendrix Project at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Pays Tribute to Jimi and the Band of Gypsies

Anyone familiar with Roger Guenveur Smith's work, particularly his searing, unforgettable one-person shows, realizes how important words are to this multifaceted performer. Which is why his latest project seems so unusual: a wordless play that explores through movement the effects on 12 people of Jimi Hendrix's four concerts on Dec. 31, 1969, and Jan. 1, 1970.

Although it lacks spoken dialogue, the production includes plenty of sound, namely the music played during those shows by Hendrix and his newly formed band, the Band of Gypsies, which would be released as a live album in March 1970. It was Hendrix's final album, as he died Sept. 18 of that year.

Smith didn't see any of those shows. But the Crenshaw teenager was intimately familiar with the record. Shortly after its release, he walked into a store and, for whatever reason, picked up a vinyl copy. It blew his mind.

"That was his first record that really struck my imagination. I was not a rock & roll-head, per se; I was a soul guy. So when I was first exposed to him, I didn't know that kind of extraterrestrial music" was a new direction for Hendrix, Smith says.

Smith played the record endlessly, and when it came time for a new theatrical project, he felt it was finally time to explore his lifelong connection. But he didn't know what direction it would take. Through working with a group of his students at California Institute of the Arts, he realized that "whatever we said or invented onstage couldn't possibly compete with what Hendrix achieved through his music," he says. "He hand-picked the songs shortly after the actual concerts, and there is a symphonic build to each track. And I think that was the biggest challenge: How do we create a play [about that] without speaking?"

Nicolas Savignano

What eventually coalesced is something that Smith calls a "Soul Train kabuki." The ensemble of 12 twentysomethings occupies a balcony in the arena with a sound booth upstage, and while we see Hendrix occasionally via video projections and he is heard—at a pretty good volume—throughout The Hendrix Project, the audience experiences the evening through their reactions and movements.

Smith, who directs the show but does not appear in it, worked with his ensemble, most of whom had very little familiarity with Hendrix, for about a year, before mounting the production first late last year at CalArts' Valencia campus, then earlier this month in Brooklyn. It opens this weekend as part of the Segerstrom Center's Off Center Festival, for which Smith performed his Rodney King one-person show two years ago.

Unlike that show and his equally gripping piece about Huey Newton, both of which delved deeply into the complex and polarizing stories and psyches of two historic figures, this one does not possess their overt, spoken examinations of culture and race. But that doesn't mean The Hendrix Project is merely a piece about one moment in time. For just as Hendrix was at a point of transition in late 1969 with his music, so was the country.

"This concert—and album—was a new way forward for him," Smith says. "It combined funk with rock and blues, and you could actually dance to it. And it was more politically committed and explicit. . . . So this was a revolution, if you will, of Jimi's focus, and it put him in a new light for his audience, who had perhaps come expecting to hear just the old hits.

"But it was also literally the end of the 1960s and beginning of the 1970s," he continues. "And December 1969 was a very heavy month, with the draft lottery going into effect Dec. 1 and a five-hour police shootout with the [Black] Panthers in Los Angeles . . . and the infamous Altamont concert by the Rolling Stones. So it was a very rich and disturbing time, and the ensemble members have had to create that sense of ambiance."

Nicolas Savignano

And what Smith said he and his ensemble have discovered is that, some 48 years later, that sense of tumult retains powerful resonance. "As indicated in this particular concert, there was a certain human potential that was explicit," he says. "The idea that yes, we can transcend the war machine, we can transcend domestic and international conflict, we can transcend petty grievances and hatred. But there is another side of that, the great reality that our so-called leaders were not leading with people's best interests in mind, and that kind of philosophy is still useful. I'd like to think that it's something we can learn from and something that could hopefully help [steer] us out of the current madness in which a man can claim that his button is bigger than someone else's."

The Hendrix Project at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org. Thurs.-Sat., Feb. 1-3, 8 p.m. $25.