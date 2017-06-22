Monsters In Motion Is Placentia's One-Stop Monster Shop for Film Memorabilia

Courtesy of Monsters In Motion

Orange County isn't Los Angeles, an obvious cinema paradiso with 10 art-house theaters within 10 minutes of one another. But one of the many bright spots of movie fanaticism (including the lovely Frida Cinema—hi, Logan!) within OC's borders is Monsters In Motion. Self-proclaimed as a "one-stop monster shop," it's the ultimate heaven for any aficionado of horror, science-fiction, fantasy, adventure and other genre films with its wide range of memorabilia and collectibles. And if there's anything we film nerds can agree on, it's that this is the stuff our lot dreams about.

Opened more than 27 years ago, Monsters In Motion houses hundreds of figurines, masks, collector's items, hobby kits, books, DVDs, soundtracks on vinyl or CD, classic toys, and magazines within its cozy two-story space. Unsurprisingly, owner Terry Fitton grew up on horror and science-fiction films, eventually growing up to work with Famous Monsters editor Forrest J. Ackerman. "When I started this, there was no one doing this," says Fitton, a collector himself. "And now it's a massive, million-dollar business."

Courtesy of Monsters In Motion

Although located in a quiet industrial park in Placentia, Monsters In Motion has had no trouble drawing in customers, some from around the world, who now reach him online or call him directly—including Hollywood celebrities, directors and producers. "I don't want to brag," Fitton says, "but it's very cool when you get a call from a big shot's office and they want to get something from you." Most of the customers are seeking sci-fi-based items—Star Trek, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, you name it. If it's not in the store, Fitton will find it and have it delivered to you directly.

Despite the many advents in technology that would disrupt any brick-and-mortar, Monsters In Motion has survived. And Fitton's own passion for horror movies remains unwavering. "Being frightened is just like a roller-coaster ride," Fitton says. "It's just a lot of fun."

Monsters In Motion, 187 W. Orangethorpe Ave., Placentia, (714) 577-8863; www. monstersinmotion.com.