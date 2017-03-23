Minerals for Your Face

As a gal who enjoys putting on a full face of makeup almost every day, I'm always psyched to find new makeup products that don't pump my pores full of parabens, silicone or other harmful chemicals that will make me age faster. Mineral Fusion's line of 100 percent vegan products enriched with aloe vera, sea kelp, licorice root, avocado oil, coconut oil and other natural ingredients is not only good for your skin, but it also doesn't leave your face feeling heavy and oily at the end of the day.

Boasting simplicity in makeup without phthalates or artificial colors, Mineral Fusion includes everything from mascara to nail polish. But of all its products, I'm most attracted to its collection of mineral-based primers. Not many mineral primers on the market today can boast the same extent of natural as Mineral Fusion's. The company offers a basic face primer enriched with antioxidants such as pomegranate, red tea, white tea and sea kelp, but there's also a collection of specialized primers. The green one is a color corrector, which hides redness and blemishes on the skin; the gold illuminates the skin and adds flecks of glitter on the face (great for a nighttime look); the white is a hydrating primer that keeps the skin fresh and, well, hydrated. And finally, the clear primer absorbs oil and helps maintain a matte look for those with super-shiny, oily skin—great for the acne-prone!

These vegan, gluten-free, hypo-allergenic products can be found in the makeup aisle at your local Whole Foods or at www.mineralfusion.com. As a bonus, Mineral Fusion donates proceeds of their profits to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence—a win-win for your skin and a greater cause!