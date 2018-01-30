Comedian Lewis Black Weighs In On Legalization, Taxation and a Certain Four-Letter Word

There’s a rumor going around that comedian Lewis Black is somewhat of an ill-tempered tough ass. And not to blow up anyone’s spot, but when we got him on the horn before his Feb. 2 show at City National Grove of Anaheim, he wasn’t kicking or screaming at all. Actually, he seemed pretty kind. Of course that could be because we’re utterly and totally sweethearts but, I digress.

In the spirit of “we want to be right about Lewis being chill AF” and jumping at the chance to talk to this comedy legend, we remained (mostly) a beacon of positivity while asking him some very important questions. Extremely important, if you fucking will.

OC Weekly (Ali Lerman): I kept coming across an underlying theme when reading up on you and that is, you’re angry. As a fan I would call it “passionate,” but let’s dispel this rumor and talk about what makes you happy.

Lewis Black: [Laughs.] Right. Mostly seeing my friends and having dinner with them. A good red wine, playing golf, going to another country...binge-watching a good TV show. That kind of stuff. Just as I suspected, you’re normal. What are you binging on? You know, with the binge-watching, I’ve waited a long for there to be good television and now that there is, it’s like, where the fuck were you? I’ve been watching Vikings, Stranger Things, American Vandal, Grace and Frankie...ummm...the one with the horse head guy. Whatever the fuck the name of that cartoon is, I watch that too. The robot one too, Mr. Robot. I thought the first season of that was off the charts staggering. I was really amazed by it. Schitt's Creek is terrific too. I could go on and on. It’s endless.

You’re quite the TV junkie and that makes me feel better about myself so, thank you. What about a bucket list? I always wonder about that kind of stuff regarding people who have accomplished so much. I’ve never really believed in a bucket list. I don’t like birthdays...mortality isn’t something that I really relish. Like, gee, I better do something before I die. It’s tough enough getting something done by noon! There are things that I think about though like, I’d like to go on a safari. That’s something I think about but I don’t think on my death bed I’m going to go, oh god, I missed going on a safari. I would have liked to have been on a sitcom too, but I think that’s passed.

Nah. I bet so many network execs are going to read this article and a sitcom will be catapulted into your lap. Yeah. [Laughs.] I’ll get some gigs at Chapman College when they realize I’m available for sitcom work.

You’re welcome. I noticed you have a ton of tour dates on your schedule. Got a favorite thing to do to pass the time on the road? It’s actually fun because you go back to places. It’s also not boring because I have a tour bus so that gives me a TV, WiFi, books, and I can look out the window so, it’s a great way to travel. I have friends in places too so that’s nice. All of the places I’ve been to across the US have grown and gotten better over the past 20 years too.

Honestly, when I think about touring comics, I picture them holed up in a hotel. But hey, you’ve got the bus! Well yeah, I have the bus. But even in the beginning, it was fun for me to go to cities and spend five days somewhere I had never been. I had time to wonder around and look and eventually, you get into a pattern of things that provide a level of comfort.

You do indeed make it sound nice. Now let’s talk about something my folks would deem, not so nice. What is your fucking favorite curse fucking word? That’s it. That’s the one. I actually wrote the entry on a book that is all about fuck. It’s a smart and interesting piece about the word. Fuck, it’s a great word.

Every fiber in me agrees. Making this all about me here now but, as a lover of a good beverage, what’s your drink of choice? I kinda went through all of them. I did all of those single malt scotches before everyone discovered them, then I went to whiskey’s, vodkas, and I also did some tequilas. [Laughs.] Occasionally I do cocktails if I go out and they’re putting something interesting together. Mostly now it’s red and white wines though. That’s the way I mostly lean.

Is there anything you are like, hell no I am never having that again? No. That’s not going to happen. [Laughs.]

Respect. So, pot. How do you feel about all of the legalization changes? I think it’s about time. It’s ludicrous that they’ve waited so long. You know, the one thing I keep thinking about my generation is they said they were going to change the rules. Really? Fifty fucking years later? You fucking tortoises! It should have occurred by the time I was thirty. It’s really disgusting.

Totally absurd. While I’m sure there are many fans clamoring to meet you some day, is there any one that if you never meet them, you’ll be just fine? Mike Pence. If I can avoid him I’ll be fine. There are also many others that I didn’t want to meet that I’ve met though. [Laughs.]

Since we’re going that route and we started positive anyway, let’s end negative. What are hating on these days? I don’t like this tax plan, it’s appalling. I don’t like the level of greed that the culture seems to be involved in. I wish they really had some sense into what being middle-class meant and they really don’t anymore. These are people who should know better. I don’t like a lot of people my age who govern. I think most of them are like dinosaurs who are wondering around. I think there is a level of ignorance in regards to the environment and science and you know, I’m sorry, we know stuff. You can’t make shit up anymore. Facts are fucking facts. That’s really important. There is no such thing as an alternative fact. And the most important thing is, we have to agree on is what reality is. If we can’t, let’s just call it a day.

