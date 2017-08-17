Holika Holika Gudetama 'Lazy & Easy' Makeup Line Is Another Sanrio Winner

If you've kept up to date with the Sanrioverse in the last couple of years, you're aware that a) it has been fully established that Hello Kitty is NOT a cat, she's a human girl! and b) the latest character to emerge is literally a lazy yellow egg yolk named Gudetama. Gudetama engages in activities like hanging outside of its freshly cracked shell, lounging in a plate of food, or resting under a strip of bacon, but always with the same pained expression of malaise and lethargy on its face.

You can find plenty of Gudetama-themed products on the market including backpacks, dolls, key chains, slippers, toys and accessories. Devoted fans have embraced the Gude' as a spirit animal, channeling the joy of being idle (or for some, a representation of millennial laziness or depression). But collectors now have more reason to rejoice: the arrival of Gudetama's latest collaboration with Korean beauty line Holika Holika.

The Holika Holika Gudetama "Lazy & Easy" makeup and skincare collection just launched a week ago, carrying a wide assortment of helpful products for lazy types who don't want the time-consuming effort of skincare. It includes the Jelly Dough Blusher (a blush compact that comes in light pink or coral colors); Egg Peeling Gel, Character Sheet Mask, Nail Kit, All-In-One Oil to Foam Cleanser; All-In-One Master Essence face moisturizer; Melting Lip Button (a lipstick that comes in red or orange shades); Cushion BB Cream set; dry shampoo, and much more. This expansive collection is just one of the many new Korean skincare lines available at CVS's new K-Beauty HQ, which aims to bring Korean products closer to stateside consumers.

The "Lazy & Easy" collection should prove immediately popular for Gudetama fans but also for avid consumers of Korean beauty products. It boasts a wide infusion of natural ingredients including citrus peel, collagen proteins, olive, almond, egg and jojoba oils, and seaweed. If you can read Korean, check out the full collection online at www.holikaholika.co.kr. Otherwise, head to your nearest CVS—and let your skin feel Gude'.