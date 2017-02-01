Golden Years Vintage Market's Brand-New Vintage

Only a year old, Golden Years Vintage Market has already defined itself as the destination event for vintage-clothing-lovers eager to dive into racks of retro garments, accessories and records and score some awesome, gently pre-owned goods. (And if you're wondering, yes, it's named after the David Bowie song.)

Golden Years is the brainchild of Sarah Sunderman, the vintage-fashion maven behind the Santa Ana-based Cameo Appearance, which she started with her mother in Las Vegas. Sunderman fell in love with the downtown SanTana promenade area and quickly decided it would be the location for the event. For each Golden Years, Sunderman curates a medley of 20-ish eclectic vendors with their own vibes and brands, including Naked Cowgirl Vintage, No Accounting for Taste, Prairie La Crosse Shop and West of the Barbary Fig. There will also be treasures from the Airstream-based Blossom Vintage and steampunk-focused Sputnik's Curiosities (operated by our badass web editor Taylor Hamby); record shops Left of the Dial Records and Juan Vinyl Collector; and much more. Plus, DJs will spin records while patrons swig cocktails from the nearby Lola Gaspar and Gypsy Den.

"I just really wanted a place where vintage vendors can get together and have fun doing what they love doing and support one another," Sunderman says. "What we do is so fickle and inconsistent, so to have other vintage vendors to be friends with is really fun and important."

In the past, Sunderman has only organized Golden Years markets in spring and winter, but she is adding one this summer. She hopes to one day take her market on the road, "but what I really love about Golden Years now is that it's supported by Orange County," she says. "That's been the biggest feedback, people saying, 'Finally!'"

Golden Years Vintage Market at Second Street Promenade, Second Street and Broadway, Santa Ana; goldenyearsmarket.com. Feb. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.