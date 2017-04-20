menu

From Roach Stones to a Stoner Coloring Book, Here's Your 4/20 Gift Guide

Casa Romantica Commissions Site-Specific Dance for the San Clemente Mansion


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

From Roach Stones to a Stoner Coloring Book, Here's Your 4/20 Gift Guide

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Aimee Murillo
From Roach Stones to a Stoner Coloring Book, Here's Your 4/20 Gift Guide
Aimee Murillo
A A

Happy 4/20, ganja-lovin' frienderinos! There's weed in almost everything now—from wine to Hot Cheetos to tea—and YouTube tutorials can teach how to make a bong out of almost anything. What a time to be alive!

Here at Weekly World Headquarters, we're not rolling joints at the office per se, but we have launched PotPlus (www.potplus.com), a site devoted to everything cannabis. Check in for marijuana news; product reviews; profiles of activists, entrepreneurs and patients; and much, much more.

Want to make the most out of 4/20 or treat your favorite stoner friend? Here's the perfect gift guide:

Wake and Bake Mug: Sorry, Folgers, but this Wake and Bake mug lets you know what's really the best part of waking up. The ceramic, appropriately green mug allows you to not only drink your coffee, but also bake away, with a built-in pipe in which to stick your nugs. Available at Deelux, 209 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, (714) 760-4801; mydeelux.com.

Upcoming Events

Roach Stones: The worst thing about smoking blunts is trying to finish one to the very end while not burning your fingers or lips. Roach Stones are made from real, smoothed stone and are handier and more helpful than regular clips; just insert through one end and smoke out the hole in the other. Available via www.marijuanapackaging.com.

Stoner's Coloring Book: Adult coloring books have been around awhile; creator Jared Hoffman just ups the ante. Nine different artists provided more than 40 illustrations, ranging from nature and animals to erratic shapes and designs to intricately detailed, endless mazes. It's time to test the theory of creating under the influence! Also available at Deelux.

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Dee Lux
More Info
More Info

209 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701

714-760-4801

mydeelux.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >