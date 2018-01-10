Female Victimization and Childhood Trauma Inform a Muddled Show at Grand Central Art Center

Deipnophobia is the fear of dinner conversation. Deipnophoroi are women who prepared food and offered a sympathetic ear to young boys and girls during ancient Greek celebrations commemorating the ritual slaughter of young people by the Minotaur. Maya Gurantz's Deipnophoroi has nothing to do with food preparation. Rather, it's about food for thought, tackling subjects that most people would nix at the dinner table. A diptych video collaboration with several female storytellers and artists, all of them mothers, it offers advice on what to do when being raped, kidnapped or dismembered, the narration playing on one screen accompanied by child-like, chroma-keyed illustrations playing on the other.

From the Brothers Grimm to George Lucas, trauma is commonplace in the stories we tell our children, but paranoia and morality aren't the agenda here—this is about self-preservation. While a mother's advice to her children—female and male—under such extreme circumstances is worth being examined in an art piece, not only does the installation play into the idea of women being helpless and victimized, but there's also the elephant in the living room that goes unaddressed: National Institute of Justice statistics are that men are more likely to be victims of violence than women.

Those issues aside, it's also just not very good. The video installation offers very powerful advice about staying calm in chaotic circumstances, but what doesn't work is its haphazard, piecemeal use of fairy tales, without any real insight; its moments of pretense; and the sloppiness of much of its production value. If Gurantz had placed a greater emphasis on curation, giving the stronger writing and performance more emphasis and eliminating the amateur hour aspects, cheap production value would have been a non-issue. The poorly framed and poorly lit photography, less an aesthetic choice than a lack of skill, works against many—but not all—of the discussions, undercutting their intensity and focus.