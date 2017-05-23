Cosmic Creek Surf Festival at Salt Creek Adds Bodysurfing to its '70s Vibe

EXPAND One winter day, sometime this decade. Lisa Black

For the first time in its 16-year history, this past weekend's Cosmic Creek Surf Festival at Salt Creek Beach will include a bodysurfing session. In the water was renowned North Shore bodysurfer Mark Cunningham and Kane Wilcox, the first to execute a front somersault in a wave during competition. DaFin, the outrageously colorful swim fins that have decidedly replaced blue-and-yellow Churchill's as fin of choice on OC beaches, sponsored the demo. The Hawaiian company radically cuts the retail price of their designs at contest booths–my cousin got hers for less than half at the Oceanside World Bodysurfing Championships year before last—so if you need new swim fins, jump on it.

Each year's fest attempts to be a throwback to the kind of freewheeling, 1970s surf fun that leads to effortless innovation, at least that's how organizers envision it for the three board divisions: Locals; Creators & Innovators, who will ride boards they've shaped themselves inspired by '70s designs; and Pros.

To jumpstart the randomness of it all, all Pros and Locals met at water's edge before their heats to draw lots from Beach Marshal Ralphie to determine who got to pick which vintage board to ride from an assortment made in the '70s and '80s, including single- and twin-fin options. The Locals include separate competitions starting with under-14-year-old groms all the way to a 55-and-up group, so multigenerational surfers competed and even more generations shouted encouragement.

Shapers for the Creators & Innovators competition hail from San Clemente to Ventura, including Britt Merrick of Channel Islands, Dan Bohne of Infinity Surfboards, Jason Bennett of Chemistry Surfboards, Tim Stamps, Cole Simler, Mike Walters, and tons more. Tents on the sand were set up so people could demo boards shaped by Danny Hess, Haydenshapes, Donald Brink and Jeff McCallum.

First year for bodysurfing at the mellow-yellow fest. Vissla Cosmic Creek Surf Fest

Onshore, the festival atmosphere was fed by vendors of every stripe: Shwack for food, Stumptown for coffee, and in an effort to be plastic-free, Mizu ill let you refill your water bottles. Aliso Viejo-based VISSLA teamed up with Hoffman California Fabrics, who have been curating artists in making luxe prints since 1924, to create a Liquid Rollers line of '70s surf garb tinged with psychedelia, and the artwork was on display. Hoffman began designing for surfwear decades ago, with production in their factory in Bali, and are world famous for batiks used by quilters and home sewers alike. Their warehouse in Mission Viejo has shelves and shelves of fabrics reaching sky high—at least that's how I remember it when I went there in the '70s with my brother's girlfriend who made quilts she sold at the Sawdust Festival.

