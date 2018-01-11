Catch Laguna Art Museum's California-Mexico PST Exhibits Before They Close

California's real history—not the abbreviated one we were taught in elementary school in which nothing existed before Junipero Serra showed up—is told in "California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820-1930" at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). Part of the larger "Pacific Standard Time (PST): Latin American and Latino Art in LA," the paintings tell the story of Alta California, its violent move from Mexico to the U.S., its burgeoning identity as the Golden State, and the mighty influence of Mexican artists on Californians.

Spurred by a novel published in 1500, Spanish conquistadores longed for California, an island ruled by the warrior queen Calafia. But she didn't seem to be represented in any of the hundreds of paintings in this bilingual exhibit. Not in 1822's Games of the Inhabi­tants of California or the battle paintings in the War, Gold and Statehood section. She wasn't among the snorting horses, lassoed cattle and mustachioed women of the Ranchos & Vaqueros era. Nor in José Agustin Arrietta's 1870 Still Life, with dead chicken, goblet, gourd, avocado, olives and tasty vegies.

Curators Katherine E. Manthorne and Alberto Nulman borrowed from far and wide, thanks to the PST grants, filling the entire first floor of the museum and part of the second. While only a handful of the paintings come from LAM's permanent collection, two were among my favorites.