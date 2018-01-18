 


Blush Con's Beauty Wins
Aimee Murillo

Aimee Murillo | January 18, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

The first Blush Con makeup convention took up space as part of the larger Asian American Expo this past weekend at Pomona Fairplex. Although not as large as such makeup and style conventions as Phame Expo, Style Con or Beauty Con, there were still panel discussions, meet-and-greets with beauty bloggers and influencers, and plenty of great vendors introducing innovative skincare products. From vegan nail polish to clay masks, here are my favorites.

Kaya Essentials. Young entrepreneur Sara Beatriz Meredith started her own lip-balm company in which all of the products are handmade with organic, healthy ingredients in flavors such as lemongrass, honey and coconut, lavender, and calamansi, a fruit rarely seen outside the Philippines. Sales of Meredith's balms also fund meals for children in that country through Kitchen of Care. www.kayaessentials.com.

So Natural™. This Korean beauty line includes a carbonic-bubble clay mask (in which the cream lightly inflates on your skin after it's applied) and facial powder that keeps skin looking matte and fresh. And the All Day Tight setting spray gave my face a dewy glow after a light spritz. True to its name, all products are made from natural ingredients. sonaturalusa.com.

Nail & Bone. Buy some of this vegan, cruelty-free nail polish, and 20 percent of the proceeds helps rescue dog organizations! nailandbone.com.

Neal's Yard Remedies. Vitamin skin serums are all the rage right now, and the Rose Facial Oil promises to restore your skin's radiance. This U.K.-based line includes everything from hand washes to body butters that nourish your skin while you sleep. us.nyrorganic.com.

Melanie Mills Hollywood. Makeup isn't only for your face! You can use Melanie Mills Hollywood's shimmery foundation on not only your face, but also your extremities, and everything will be glittery without streaks. melaniemillshollywood.com.

 
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

