menu

Blake Sierra Makes Eco-Friendly Accessories That Mother Nature Would Wear

The Roommate Proves South Coast Rep's Push for More Female Playwrights Ain't Mere Affirmative Action


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Blake Sierra Makes Eco-Friendly Accessories That Mother Nature Would Wear

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Aimee Murillo
Blake Sierra Makes Eco-Friendly Accessories That Mother Nature Would Wear
A A

For Blake Sierra, everything can be art—or, at least, a conduit toward creating it. The self-taught artist from Newport Beach says she's inspired by everything she sees, including the people she meets, the places she travels to and nature. The multitalented 21-year-old creates fascinating jewelry using bits of trash, beads, sea shells and other objects, instantly turning them into wearable, unconventional treasures fit for any free-spirited, eco-conscious person's wardrobe.

Sierra has been making art since an early age, diving into ceramics, painting psychedelic, surrealist images on canvas and community murals in the area; working with leather and design; and sculpting. But living in Newport Beach makes her especially attuned to environmental issues that affect the coastline and water. Regularly tapped to create work for nonprofit organizations such as the Surfrider Foundation (inlcuding the Ban the Bag campaign, which achieved victory with the passage of Proposition 67), Sierra has been making a difference through her jewelry. Most of the materials she uses are friends' finds at beach-cleanup sites, such as plastics, water bottles, scraps and wires; she also scours the internet for leads on items thrown away on the street. "I just take things and make them beautiful works of art, even though most people wouldn't see that they're capable of being that," Sierra says.

There's no stopping this tenacious indie artist, who has big plans on the way. In addition to her own small business, Sierra plans to build a nonprofit to set up more beach cleanups and teach classes on making jewelry. She's also vying to open up an art gallery/vintage clothing store. In the meantime, you can check out her exquisite handmade pieces via her Depop store (@psychorags) or Instagram (@blakesierra), where you can best contact Sierra for accessories of which Mother Nature would be proud.

Aimee Murillo
Aimee Murillo is calendar editor and frequently covers the Orange County DIY music scene, film, arts, Latino culture and currently pens the long-running column Trendzilla. Born, raised, and based in Santa Ana, she loves bad movies, punk shows, raising her plants, eating tacos, Selena, and puns.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >