A Tale of Two Fountains: Old Towne Orange's Historic Fountain Is a New Deal Relic

The small, circular island at the center of the iconic traffic circle at the heart of Old Towne Orange is one of the town's most prominent celebrities (step aside, Amber Lynn). The Plaza or the Circle—the proper name is subject to a haughty, persistent debate—has been featured in shows such as Parks and Recreation and California's Gold with Huell Howser. It consistently confuses us bumbling Americans not particularly accustomed to traffic circles, and it's not uncommon to see a car stuck up on the island because some boob took a wrong turn at Albuquerque.

At its center is the island's jewel: the fountain. A quaint and charming relic, the 1937 light-up Westinghouse electric fountain was installed as part of the Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) program intended to revitalize and rejuvenate a stumbling American economy as part of FDR's New Deal.

However, it's actually not the original fountain from the early days of the Plaza (the modest park was built in 1886 and is Orange County's oldest designated parkland, added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1978). That distinction belongs to a gorgeous Victorian-era metal fountain which was erected in 1887 and stood there for 50 years.