A Guide to Wrapping Your Gifts Without Wrapping Paper

Before you wrap up those Christmas presents and nestle them lovingly under your tree, consider this: Wrapping paper is one of the most wasteful products used during the holiday season, and we humans discard up to 4 million pounds of it annually. Despite the fact that wrapping paper is slightly eco-friendly—it is composed of unbleached wood pulp and natural and synthetic dyes—it's not designed for long-term use, so you can only really reuse a sheet up to two times before it's trashed. Because of the way it's dyed and laminated, it often contains plastic, glitter and fibers, making it impossible to recycle the same way as normal paper.

While studies and seasonal PSAs have long warned against both the excess amounts of trash produced and the number of trees used to make wrapping paper (up to 50,000, according to a 2006 Guardian study), consumers still willfully purchase cheap, brightly decorated wrap. So to avoid another year of waste production while still keeping up the festive tradition of wrapping presents for loved ones, here's some cool ideas for what to use instead: